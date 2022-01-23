Christine Brown of Sister Wives says she’s ‘blessed’ and is ‘taking time for myself’ after divorcing husband Kody.

Christine Brown of Sister Wives says she’s ‘blessed’ and is ‘taking time for myself’ now that she’s divorced from her husband Kody.

Christine Brown of SISTER WIVES admitted that after she dumped her husband Kody, she felt “blessed” and was “taking time for myself.”

Christine, 48, described the “simple life” as a source of inspiration in an Instagram photo.

The Sister Wives star was wearing a floral outfit as she relaxed on her couch in the photo.

Her reading glasses were on and she was holding a book in her hands.

TLC’s star would rather read an “actual book” than use “my kindle app.”

The “simple things in life” have taught Christine “how to take time for myself and reset for the day!”

Christine confirmed that she and Kody, 52, had divorced in November 2021, after months of rumors.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said in a statement published on social media.

Christine opened up about her rocky relationship with Kody on the reality show in a recent clip shared by PEOPLE.

“He goes: ‘I’m not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore,” she confessed during her confessional.

Your behavior irritates me.

We’ll see if you’re capable of being a good sister wife,’ and so forth.

“I say, ‘Okay, so you don’t want us to have an intimate marriage?’ He says, ‘No.’ I say, ‘That’s not enough for me.’

‘I can’t have a close relationship.’

Kody has three wives: Janelle, 52, Robyn, 43, and Meri, 50.

Christine recently thanked her TikTok fans for their support and discussed the courage she needed to walk away.

“Becoming a bad a** was an important step for me to take,” the TV personality explained before revealing her mother’s advice.

“She was implying that you should follow your heart and make a decision based on happiness.”

But, first and foremost, listen to your heart and dig deep into who you are as a person before making that decision.”

“People are going to know about my business,” she continued.

Since I’m in the public eye, whatever I decide to do will be made public.”

Christine’s mother added, “So what? Make your own decision and stick to it.”

“Doing the next right thing” is now the focus of the TV personality.

A Twitter user recently shared a photo of Kody and Robyn having dinner at Mariposa, which was then re-shared on Reddit…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.