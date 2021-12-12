Christine Brown of Sister Wives shares a rare photo with her daughter Mykelti and says she’s ‘glowing’ after her divorce from husband Kody.

Christine Brown, star of SISTER WIVES, shared a rare photo with her daughter Mykelti and revealed that she is “glowing” after her divorce from husband Kody.

On Saturday, the 49-year-old snapped a photo of his family’s quality time.

Christine posted a photo of herself smiling alongside her daughters Mykelti, 25, Truely, 11, and granddaughter Avalon on Instagram.

In April 2021, Mykelti and Antonio Padron welcomed their first child, Avalon.

“Hanging out with Mykelti tonight! Wonderful OMA TIME!” Christine captioned the sweet photo.

The hashtags (hashtag)blessed, (hashtag)oma, and (hashtag)momlife were used to finish the caption.

Sister Wives fans rushed to the comments section shortly after Christine shared the photo, commenting on how happy she looks.

“I have never seen you happier…you are just glowing,” one fan wrote.

“Oh my gosh, you guys are so wonderful, I love you all so much,” another added.

“It’s so amazing to see you happy!!!!! You’re glowing,” said a third.

“You are radiating happiness and peace,” a follower on Instagram added.

Christine’s fans believe she has been much happier since her November announcement of her divorce from Kody, 52.

After months of rumors, she finally revealed the news.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote on Instagram.

“As we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family, we’ll continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives.”

“At this time, we ask for your patience and kindness as we navigate through this difficult period in our lives.”

Christine Brown,” she writes.

In 1994, Kody and Christine were spiritually married.

She joined his first and second wives, Meri and Janelle, and his fourth wife, Robyn, in 2010.

The couple has four children: Aspyn, Ysabel, Paedon, and Gwendlyn, in addition to Mykelti and Truely.

Christine has lost weight and “embraced change” in the aftermath of their breakup.

She even said that being single has allowed her to “really embrace the holidays.”

Christine recently showed off her holiday decorations, which included a gold angel-adorned Christmas tree.

She also mentioned how the snow outside had covered her yard and fence in a frosted white blanket.

“YESSS!! It’s snowing outside, the tree is decorated, and Dean Martin is crooning on the record player,” Christine captioned her Instagram post.

“Yep, a record player! This morning, I get to fully embrace the holidays! (hashtag)snow…

