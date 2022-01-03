Christine Brown of Sister Wives Slams ‘Irresponsible’ Kody, while Janelle Calls Him ‘Aggressive’: ‘F–k Off’

Christine Brown of Sister Wives slams Kody for being “irresponsible,” while Janelle calls him “aggressive,” saying, “F–k Off.”

I’m not here for the snobbery.

During the Sunday, January 2 episode of Sister Wives, both Christine and Janelle Brown appeared to reach their breaking points with Kody Brown.

While Robyn and Meri Brown chose to spend Thanksgiving with Kody, 52, and adhere to his safety guidelines, Janelle, 52, and Christine, 49, made separate plans with their children.

Kody, on the other hand, was irritated that his wives and children disobeyed his COVID-19 rules.

“I’m making all the sacrifices, and I’m asking everyone else to just meet that level of sacrifice so that the family can exist,” he said, adding that he’s being “smart” to keep the family safe from COVID-19 exposure.

Janelle responded by accusing him of being “aggressive” with her, and Kody later suggested that their adult sons, Garrison, 23, and Gabriel, 20, move out so that he could continue to visit.

Christine also revealed that she would be spending the holidays with her daughter Aspyn, 26, rather than with Kody.

“They all say they want to get back together,” he confessed, “but Christine has made it clear to me now that she’d rather be with Aspyn and Mitch than with me.”

“And by her actions, Janelle is indicating that she’d rather have [her sons]around than me.”

Janelle claims that when he later sat down with all four wives to discuss the holiday plans, he came across as “condescending.”

“I’m not going to tell you guys how to live your lives any longer.”

You’re strong, independent women.

“I’d like you to think about a much bigger picture — the picture that I need to see,” he said to the women.

“There will be no guilt trip, just a small prick to your conscience, and you will decide what to do.”

I’m not going to instruct this family on how to proceed.

I’ll take the path that I believe is the best.”

Christine told Kody she “100% [has]a clear conscience” afterward, and later wondered if he was trying to guilt trip the group during a confessional.

She stated, “I’m pretty sure that’s a guilt trip.”

“If he wants me to choose between him and another person, I’ll do so.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Slams ‘Irresponsible’ Kody as Janelle Calls Him ‘Aggressive’: ‘F–k Off’