Christine Brown of Sister Wives sobs as she claims Kody no longer wanted to have sex with her prior to their breakup.

Christine Brown, star of SISTER WIVES, sobbed as she revealed that her ex-boyfriend Kody no longer wanted to have sex with her before their breakup.

In a teaser for Sunday’s episode of the TLC show, the 49-year-old made the claim.

Christine opened up about a difficult conversation she had with Kody, 52, about the “intimate side” of their relationship in a clip shared by PEOPLE.

Christine confessed in a confessional after a difficult conversation with Kody: “He goes, ‘I’m not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore.'”

I don’t like the way you’re acting.

We’ll see how well you can be a sister wife,’ and so on.

“I say, ‘OK, so you don’t want us to have an intimate marriage?’ He says, ‘No.’ I say, ‘That’s not enough for me.’

I’m not going to be able to avoid having a close relationship.’

Kody told Christine that he knows plenty of married couples who aren’t intimate, but Christine insisted that she needs more from the Brown patriarch.

Christine then expressed her uncertainty about their relationship, saying, “I don’t know what to do.”

Kody was able to have “intimate marriages” with his other wives, which the Sister Wives star later claimed was unfair.

Meri, 50, Janelle, 52, and Robyn, 43, are Kody’s wives.

Christine admitted she was “heartbroken” and said her heart was “shattered” as the video progressed.

She also admitted to being aware of the issues in their marriage for some time, with Kody even telling her that he is no longer attracted to her.

“I just hoped it would get better,” Christine continued, “but it’s already over.”

“To be honest, I’m not okay with the fact that the intimate part of our marriage is over.

“I’m not willing to stay in a marriage that lacks intimacy.”

“That isn’t a genuine union.”

Another teaser, shared by TLC’s Twitter account, showed Christine sobbing as she contemplated how to break the news of their divorce to their children.

Christine announced her divorce from Kody on social media in November.

“Kody and I have grown apart after more than 25 years together, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said at the time.

Christine had expressed her desire to return to Utah on the show, which led to the divorce.

Because Kody was uninterested, his wife was forced to make a decision and leave him behind.

She married Kody in 1994, making her the polygamist’s third wife after Janelle and Meri, but tensions flared when he married his fourth wife, Robyn, in 2014.

Christine and Kody are the parents of six children: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti,…

