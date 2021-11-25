Christine Brown of Sister Wives spends Thanksgiving Eve with her mother and daughters in her Utah home after divorcing her husband Kody.

Christine Brown of Sister Wives spends Thanksgiving Eve with her mother and daughters in her Utah home after divorcing husband Kody.

Christine Brown, who left her husband Kody for a new home in Utah, spent Thanksgiving Eve snuggling up with her daughter Truely, 11, her granddaughter Avalon, and her mother, all dressed in matching pajamas.

Christine, 49, was shown crying in the season premiere of Sister Wives as Kody, 52, and his three other wives, Meri, 50, Jenelle, 52, and Robyn, 43, rejected her plan to return to Utah, but she appeared to be in good spirits for the holidays.

Christine shared a candid photo of herself standing next to her mother, Truely, the daughter she shares with Kody.

Truely looked so grown up and adorable with her glasses on, and the three women were all smiles in front of the Christmas tree in their new Utah home.

Their festive, allegedly LuLaRoe pajamas are a deep blue with a snowflake pattern, and there are seasonal poinsettias in the background.

Christine posted two more photos to her Facebook page from her festive and homey evening, the first of which shows Truely being silly in the group photo and sticking her tongue out.

Christine was hugged by Truely while holding her granddaughter Avalon, daughter Mykelti, and son-in-law Tony’s baby in the second photo.

“Matching pajamas with my Mom and Truley!” Christine wrote on Instagram. “(hashtag)blessed (hashtag)lularoeholly (hashtag)holiday (hashtag)christmaspajamas (hashtag)christmaspajamas (hashtag)christmaspajamas (hashtag)christmaspajamas (hashtag)christmaspajamas (hashtag)christmaspajamas

“You look truly happy for the first time in a very long time,” fans wrote in the comments, alluding to her recent divorce.

“It’s so nice to see you smile now that you’ve stepped into your own life rather than being under the control of narcissistic Kody,” one woman said, referring to her ex-husband.

“Happiness suits you,” a third added.

This year, Kody went from having four wives to only having two, which shocked long-time fans of the show.

Christine became Kody’s third wife when she married him in 1994.

After months of speculation, the pair announced their split on November 2.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote on Instagram.

Christine expressed her desire to return to Utah on the TLC reality show, which led to the divorce.

Because Kody was uninterested, his wife eventually left without him.

Meri, whom he married in 1990, is said to be divorced from her polygamist husband as well.

For many years, she and Kody have been legally divorced, which they did so that Kody could adopt Robyn’s three children from a previous relationship.

They were the ones who…

