Christine Brown of Sister Wives: When Kody Brown isn’t around, our family has “more fun.”

Christine Brown admitted that she sometimes enjoyed not having Kody Brown around months before announcing her decision to leave the polygamous family and separate from him.

“I enjoy the freedom I have.”

“I really do,” Christine, 49, says in an exclusive sneak peek from Sister Wives on Sunday, January 2.

“It’s fine when Kody’s around.”

When he’s not around, however, we tend to have more fun.”

Christine, 52, and Kody, 52, divorced in November.

They have four children, Asypen, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11, and are now solely focused on coparenting.

“[Christine] is in a lot of pain.

Kody was someone she adored.

“She gave it her all in the hopes that he would love her,” a source told Us exclusively after the breakup, adding that the coronavirus pandemic played a role in the breakup.

“Kody has been nowhere to be found.”

COVID-19 served as a convenient excuse for him to avoid his family.

It’s essentially his ticket to freedom.

Christine was devastated because she tried her hardest to give her all to the marriage.”

“She’s been in the process of leaving him for a while,” the source said, adding that her decision to leave was “no surprise” to the other wives.

Because Kody has been completely devoted to Robyn [Brown] for the past five or six years, she decided to break up with him.

That hasn’t changed in the slightest.”

Sister wives Janelle Brown and Meri Brown were “inspired” by the breakup to “reevaluate their position” in their own relationships with Kody, according to the insider.

Meri, 50, has had an up-and-down relationship with Kody over the years, which the TLC cameras have documented.

“Meri is worlds apart from the other wives and Kody,” the source said.

“He’s trembling and concerned that Meri or Janelle will abandon him.”

During the December 19 episode, the family patriarch explained that he and Meri don’t have the type of relationship where they speak every day, which she wishes was different.

“Kody and I recently had a conversation that boiled down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which, I suppose, is a good thing,” Meri, who shares, says.

