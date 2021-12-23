Christine Brown questions Robyn Brown’s Covid Rules, ‘What Does the Nanny Do?’ on ‘Sister Wives.’

Christine Brown interrogates Robyn Brown’s Covid Rules, ‘What Does the Nanny Do?’ on ‘Sister Wives.’

On December 5th, Sister Wives will air the fifth episode of its 16th season.

More drama and big reveals awaited us in episode 19.

Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, have a nanny, which has stymied fans.

Viewers may wonder why the couple needs a nanny when neither of them works outside the home, but Christine Brown, Kody’s former wife, simply wants to know what the nanny is doing to be allowed in the house.

According to Kody and Robyn’s strict rules, the Brown family spent the majority of 2020 avoiding each other.

Kody and Robyn began enforcing strict restrictions soon after the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States.

The family went into seclusion, refusing to see anyone who was on the road or working.

Kody declined to attend Ysabel Brown’s surgery in New Jersey, and he chastised Janelle Brown for allowing two of their sons to work and socialize with their friends.

Meri, who had been quarantined alone for several weeks, was even refused access to Kody and Robyn’s home.

The restrictions didn’t apply to the family’s nanny, according to the most recent episode.

The nanny, who came into the house to help Kody and Robyn with their two youngest children, surprised fans.

Christine, on the other hand, is simply curious as to what makes the nanny so unique.

Robyn and Kody’s stringent coronavirus guidelines were mostly accepted by Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

They were willing to let it go at the very least.

All bets were off when Christine discovered a nanny was visiting the house on a regular basis.

The mother of six expressed her dissatisfaction with her children’s inability to see their siblings and questioned what made the nanny so special.

In an interview scene, Christine stated that she is as safe as she can be regarding the pandemic.

She expressed her confusion as to why the nanny and her husband were permitted to visit Robyn but not the rest of the Brown family.

While Christine didn’t say it, most viewers seem to agree that Robyn and Kody don’t want the rest of the Browns in their lives any longer.

The fight over the nanny is now futile.

Christine Brown divorced Kody Brown in November 2021, putting an end to months of speculation about their marriage.

The news came just weeks before TLC's sixteenth studio album was set to be released…

