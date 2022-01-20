Christine Brown Reveals ‘Making a Decision Based on Joy’ in a Heartfelt Cameo About Her Split From Kody on ‘Sister Wives’

Christine Brown Reveals ‘Making a Decision Based on Joy’ in a Heartfelt Cameo About Her Split With Kody on ‘Sister Wives’

Christine Brown, aka Sister Wivesstar, has divorced Kody Brown after a plural marriage.

Christine discusses her departure in a recent Cameo for a fan.

“I started making decisions based on joy,” she said.

Christine decides to leave her marriage to Kody in the preview for the upcoming Sister Wives episode on January 23.

He stated that a “full marriage” is no longer something he is interested in.

“He said, ‘I am not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore,” Christine says to the cameras.

“I am not OK with staying in a marriage where there is no intimacy,” she said, referring to Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown.

Meri, unlike Christine, has chosen to remain in her platonic marriage with Kody.

Christine announced her divorce on Instagram on November 2, 2021.

“Kody and I have grown apart after more than 25 years together, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote in the post.

Christine gives a fan a behind-the-scenes look at what led to her leaving her plural marriage with Kody.

“Becoming a badass was really, was an important step for me to make,” Christine says in the video (via Reddit).

She revealed that she discussed her future plans for her marriage and life with her mother.

“And she was just saying,” Christine continues, “you have to listen to your heart and make a decision based on joy.”

Christine admits in the cameo that she is concerned about the fallout from her breakup with Kody.

Her mother, she said, encouraged her to make her own choices.

Christine discusses how the film Frozen 2 influenced her decision to follow her heart.

“In Frozen 2, Anna is in the depths of despair, like the bottom of a cave,” she said.

And then she begins singing about doing “the next right thing.”

“I cannot tell you how much that resonated with me,” Christine said, admitting to doing “the next right thing” for herself and her children.

Christine’s quest for happiness after being friend-zoned by Kody has been long and winding.

Christine, who is newly single, is adored by Sister Wives fans.

TLC and Discovery(plus) air Sister Wives on Sundays.