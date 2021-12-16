Christine Brown says her husband, Kody Brown, isn’t even her ‘friend’ on Season 16 of ‘Sister Wives.’

Christine Brown claims that her husband, Kody Brown, isn’t even her ‘friend’ on Season 16 of ‘Sister Wives.’

Christine Brown claims that her husband, Kody Brown, is no longer her “friend” on the December 5 episode of Sister Wives.

Kody tries to have a heart-to-heart talk with Christine, but she doesn’t feel comfortable sharing her problems with him.

Christine opened up about the state of her marriage during this season of Sister Wives.

Christine stated in the first episode of season 16 that she would not make any “drastic decisions” regarding her marriage just yet.

She does, however, believe she has been lacking Kody’s support.

Christine revealed how bad her marriage to Kody has deteriorated in the episode from November 21.

“I never wanted to be so far apart and have such limited physical contact — not even handholding,” Christine admitted.

“My marriage to Kody is sad,” the Sister Wives star said.

Kody brought Christine out to the Coyote Pass property on the December 5 episode of Sister Wives to talk about the whole moving to Utah misunderstanding.

Christine, on the other hand, was not pleased with Kody’s apology.

“It’s because I don’t trust a word that comes out of his mouth,” she confessed to the cameras.

“I don’t trust him when he says he’s sorry.”

Christine expresses her dissatisfaction with “riding this emotional roller coaster,” while Kody believes that no matter what he does, he will never be able to make Christine happy.

“Why would I want to live on the same property as a dysfunctional marriage when right over there he’s got a full functioning marriage?” she asked. “If my and Kody’s relationship was better and we both wanted the same type of relationship that’s a full marriage, I could handle staying here a lot easier.”

Christine said it wasn’t a “safe” conversation for her when Kody asked her to open up.

“Look, he’s not even my friend right now,” she said in the confessional.

Why would I tell him about things that are important to me if he isn’t even a friend?”

Christine, Kody’s third wife, confirmed her separation from him via an Instagram post on November 2.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” reads the post. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful…

