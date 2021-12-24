Christine Brown, star of Sister Wives, flaunts her weight loss and promotes’mental clarity’ following her divorce from husband Kody.

After her split from husband Kody, Sister Wives star Christine Brown flaunts her weight loss and promotes’mental clarity.’

Following her divorce from husband Kody, CHRISTINE Brown is sporting a new look for the new year.

The Sister Wives actress flaunted her new figure on Instagram, wearing a blue flower dress and beaming from ear to ear.

“Health isn’t a one-size-fits-all thing, and it may not look the same for everyone, but it is something worth fighting for,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

“Whether it’s weight loss, better nutrition, increased activity, improved stomach issues, reduced autoimmune symptoms, increased energy, improved blood pressure, cholesterol, and lipid levels, improved sleep, eliminated recurring headaches, or simply feeling better, healthier, and more confident, your best life doesn’t have to wait.”

It shouldn’t, in fact.

“Who’s ready for a serious change as the New Year approaches?”

She went on to describe a new 28-day wellness group called “RENEW YOU in 2022,” which will begin on Monday, January 17th.

Janelle, a fellow Sister Wife, and her daughter Maddie are also part of the new group.

“Health tips, healthy recipes, workout tips and ideas, some mindset and personal growth activities, accountability, community, fun, and over (dollar)1100 in prizes will all be included in the group,” Christine continued.

The 49-year-old is getting ready for her first Christmas without Kody.

Christine has revealed that she has lost weight and “embraced change” since the breakup.

Kody’s ex-girlfriend even admitted that being single has helped her “really embrace the holidays.”

Christine recently showed off her holiday decorations in her (dollar)1 million bachelorette pad in Utah, which included a gold angel-decorated Christmas tree.

She also mentioned how the snow outside had covered her yard and fence in a frosted white blanket.

“YESSS!! It’s snowing outside, the tree is decorated, and Dean Martin is crooning on the record player,” the Sister Wives star captioned the photo.

“Yep, a record player! This morning, I get to fully embrace the holidays!” “(hashtag)snow (hashtag)christmas (hashtag)christmastree (hashtag)blessed (hashtag)simplethings”

Christine appears to be much happier since her November announcement of her divorce from Kody, 52.

Following months of speculation about their breakup, the TV personality revealed the news.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote on Instagram.

“As we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family, we’ll continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives.”

“At this time, we ask for your patience and kindness as we navigate through this difficult period in our lives.”

Christine Brown, with love.”



