Christine Brown, star of ‘Sister Wives,’ says polygamy was “very different” than she expected before her split from Kody.

Christine Brown, star of ‘Sister Wives,’ says polygamy was “very different” than expected before her split from Kody.

Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown discuss how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected the family in a preview for the upcoming Sister Wives episode on January 16th.

Janelle admitted that she has been contemplating whether or not she will continue to live a polygamous lifestyle.

“Do I still prefer plural marriage?” she asked.

But I had to make that choice consciously.”

“My children are almost grown, and there isn’t a huge necessity to stay anymore,” Janelle admitted to the cameras.

“It was a wonderful way to raise children,” she admitted, “but Kody and I have a strained relationship.”

“I haven’t really ever thought about, ‘Well, now that Mariah is grown and out of the house, should I leave the family,'” Meri said. “I think I’ve been shocked at how we’ve handled the pandemic.” Robyn said, “I think I’ve been shocked at how we’ve handled the pandemic.”

“Why would we choose to do it the way we’ve done it?” I pondered.

Christine, on the other hand, expressed her views on plural marriage in a very different way.

“What I hoped polygamy to be when I was younger turned out to be something very different from what I actually experienced,” she said.

Despite the fact that her marriage to Kody was on the rocks and her faith in plural marriage was fading, she tried to stay positive for the holidays.

“The thing is, we’re approaching Christmas, and I need to be present and grateful for the family that I have,” Christine says. “Polygamy made me who I am today because I lived it.”

Christine issued an Instagram statement on November 2, 2021, confirming her split from Kody.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the caption on the Instagram post reads.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” the Sister Wives star adds.

“At this time, as we navigate through this state within our family, we ask for your grace and kindness,” Christine concludes.

Christine Brown,” she writes.

