Christine Brown Stopped Blindly Obeying Kody on ‘Sister Wives’ — ‘I’m Head of My House’

Christine Brown Stopped Blindly Obeying Kody on ‘Sister Wives’ — ‘I’m the Head of My House’

On the January 16 episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown admits that his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, is his “obedient wife,” while Christine Brown, Kody’s third wife, explains why she is no longer blindly obedient to him.

“I’m the head of my house,” she declares now that Kody is no longer making an effort to visit her.

During Kody’s conversation with him and Janelle’s son, Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Brown, he expresses his dissatisfaction with his wives and children.

“I think the issue here is whether or not I’m being respected in my home,” he says. Kody reveals that Robyn is his “obedient wife” during their conversation.

“I’ll tell you something Robyn has done since she first came into our family,” he says to the cameras.

‘We’re going into this family,’ she told her kids as she sat them down.

This family will receive your kindness.

You’ll accept this family and treat the parents with respect.

And you’ll look up to Kody like he’s your father.”

“I’ve never established those rules in any of my other households,” he says.

“I used to be that wife,” Christine says in the episode, adding, “I used to be super, like ‘Anything you want.'”

You can say whatever you want.

You can call me whatever you want, but I was that wife.

And I’m no longer.”

Kody wants to be respected as the ‘head of the household,’ but he doesn’t seem to have an impact on Christine’s.

“I’m the head of my house,” she says.

I’m one of them.

I’m the one who’s here right now.

I’m the one who is here.”

During the nine months of coronavirus lockdown, Kody has spent all of his time at Robyn’s house with her children, which has made him jealous.

“When the girls see their dad has favorites, it’s difficult for them to respect him,” Christine says.

And they’re having a hard time accepting how obvious it is that he’s more at ease in some places than others.”

During the preview for the upcoming Sister Wives episode on January 23, Christine tells the cameras that she and Kody are over.

“We’re done,” she declares.

We’re not going to hang out together anymore.”

‘He said, ‘I am not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore,'” Christine says. Sister Wives fans will recognize Kody’s behavior because he previously friend-zoned his first wife, Meri.

Christine, on the other hand, is not following Meri’s lead.

“I am not…,” Christine says.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.