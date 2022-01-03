Christine Brown suggested Robyn Brown was a problem in Season 4 of “Sister Wives.”

Christine Brown hinted that Robyn Brown was a problem in Season 4 of “Sister Wives.”

Sister Wives fans had long suspected that one of Kody Brown’s four wives would eventually leave him behind, so Christine Brown’s decision to leave her polygamist family was not surprising.

Despite this, most fans expected Meri Brown, Kody’s estranged first wife, to be the first to leave.

Rewatching the series, however, it becomes clear that Christine had long-standing issues with her family.

Christine Brown is back in Utah for the new year.

In November 2021, the mother of six announced her separation from her husband, Kody Brown.

Sister Wives’ season 16 premiere was just weeks away when the news was made public.

Christine opted out of her spiritual marriage before TLC shot the footage for the season.

Her attitude this season has been noticed by fans, indicating that she has been planning to leave for quite some time.

That is, however, unsurprising.

Fans had long suspected Christine was unhappy, and she’d quietly expressed her dissatisfaction with being a member of the plural family over the years.

Christine’s aunt, Krystin Decker, believes she hasn’t been happy since she married Kody.

According to another insider, the last five to six years have been particularly trying.

As early as 2012, TLC cameras seemed to capture her growing resentment.

Christine’s resentment toward Kody had been building for a long time, but few realized how deep it went.

Christine sat down with Meri to discuss her feelings in season 4 of the family’s show.

Christine tells Meri in the episode “Polygamist Date Nights” that she can’t “get over” Kody’s courtship with Robyn Brown, his fourth and, so far, final wife.

Christine’s feelings for Kody and Robyn, on the other hand, surfaced earlier.

Christine stormed off the set of Sister Wives after learning that Kody and Robyn had been more intimate before marriage than the family had agreed.

She also appeared troubled by the idea of Kody courting her while she was pregnant, according to a Reddit user.

While Christine was pregnant with her third child, Kody and Robyn began dating.

While fans of Sister Wives have long suspected Robyn was interested in monogamy, she may not be the real issue.

Robyn, at the very least, may not be…

