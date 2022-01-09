Christine Brown was hesitant to add a fourth wife from the beginning of ‘Sister Wives.’

Christine Brown’s decision to divorce Kody Brown sparked a lot of debate among the Brown family’s fans.

While most Sister Wives fans were aware that Christine was unhappy in her marriage, her commitment to polygamy appeared to be quite strong.

Looking back at what Christine said in the first season of the show, it appears that the writing was on the wall all along.

Before Robyn Brown married Kody, Christine was hesitant to add a fourth wife to her family.

In November 2021, Christine Brown announced her divorce from Kody Brown on Instagram.

On the same day, Kody Brown issued a statement via Twitter.

Although the news came just weeks before the season 16 premiere of Sister Wives, it was hardly surprising.

For a long time, Brown family fans assumed a split was imminent.

In fact, months before the official announcement, rumors about the split began to circulate when Kody signed over the deed to Christine’s house.

More real estate transactions in the weeks leading up to the announcement seemed to convince most fans that a divorce was on the way.

They were completely correct.

Christine’s aunt, Kristyn Decker, is a vocal opponent of polygamy and has spoken out about the Browns on numerous occasions.

Robyn Brown’s arrival, according to Decker, threw the family into turmoil from which they never recovered.

Christine appeared to be the one who was the most affected.

She was probably the most bothered by it because she had been hesitant to include a family member from the beginning.

Christine made it clear in season one of Sister Wives that she had no desire to grow her family.

Christine was anti-courtship in season 1, according to a Reddit user who compiled several clips from the first season.

Christine expressed her dissatisfaction with Kody’s behavior with Robyn and the nature of their relationship once things got going.

She stormed off the set after learning that Kody and Robyn had crossed an agreed-upon courtship line.

Christine appears to be happier and healthier than she has been in years, and Sister Wives fans are thrilled to see her living her best life in Utah.

Still, there are some unanswered questions about Christine’s future plans.

Fans are particularly curious as to whether or not she will date in the future.

The news of Christine’s divorce is still fresh in her mind, so the subject of…

