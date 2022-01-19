Christine Brown, who is currently filming Season 17 of ‘Sister Wives,’ confirms her son Paedon Brown.

Christine Brown confirms Paedon Brown, who is currently filming Season 17 of ‘Sister Wives.’

The final episodes of Sister Wives Season 16 reveal the details of Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s divorce.

Christine’s departure from the TLC show caused concern among Sister Wives fans.

Christine’s son, Paedon Brown, claims that she is currently filming Season 17 with the rest of the Brown family.

Christine tells cameras in the Sister Wives preview for the January 23 episode that her and Kody’s marriage is over.

“He said, ‘I’m not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore,'” she explained, referring to his first wife, Meri Brown.

Christine, on the other hand, leaves the platonic marriage, contrary to Meri’s wishes.

“I am not OK with staying in a marriage where there is no intimacy,” the mother of six says.

Kody is seen filming in Christine’s garage later in the trailer.

“While I was at Christine’s house,” he says, pointing to boxes labeled “Kody books” and “Kody clothes.”

“I guess I’ve been moved out of the house,” Kody says, as Christine tries to figure out how to break the news to her six children.

“I don’t know what to tell my kids,” she admits.

Paedon, Christine’s 23-year-old son, uses TikTok to make videos for his fans.

“Will your mom return if there is another season of Sister Wives?” a fan asked (via Reddit) in the comments of one video posted on Jan 18. Paedon replied, “They are filming currently.”

“So there’s going to be a season 17? Fingers crossed,” a fan asked on another of Paedon’s Tiktoks posted on Jan 17 (via Reddit). Paedon replied, “Yep.”

Christine moved into her dream home in Murray, Utah, after splitting with Kody in early 2021.

The Sun reports that the 3,490-square-foot, two-story duplex is valued at (dollar)1.1 million.

Christine occupies one of the three bedrooms and two bathrooms on one side of the duplex.

Truely Brown, her 10-year-old daughter, lives with her there.

She leads a healthy lifestyle and is a supplement brand’s Instagram sponsor, documenting her weight loss journey.

Christine is currently residing in Utah, close to her family, and she frequently travels back and forth…

