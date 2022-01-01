Christine Brown, who left her husband Kody and moved to Utah with her children, cuddles up to Janelle.

Christine Brown of Sister Wives cuddles up to Janelle after dumping her husband Kody and relocating to Utah with her children.

Christine Brown, star of SISTER WIVES, snuggled up to Janelle after splitting from her husband Kody and relocating to Utah with their children.

After months of speculation, the 49-year-old TV star announced her split from the polygamist on social media in November.

The reality star, on the other hand, appeared to be in better spirits than ever as she told fans that she was kicking off the New Year with a new fitness and diet routine.

“The New Year is here – who’s ready for a serious change?” she wrote alongside the photo.

“Starting Monday, January 17th, join our Plexus 28-Day RENEW YOU in 2022 wellness group!

“Health tips, healthy recipes, workout tips and ideas, some mindset and personal growth activities, accountability, community, and fun will all be part of the group.”

“Whether it’s weight management, better nutrition, being more active, reducing autoimmune symptoms, gaining more energy, improving blood pressure, cholesterol and lipid levels, sleeping better, eliminating recurring headaches, or simply feeling better, healthier, and more confident, your best life doesn’t have to wait,” she continued.

It shouldn’t, in fact.

“Let’s do this together!” says the narrator.

Christine and Kody had been married for 25 years, but Christine has spoken about how she has “embraced change” since the difficult break-up.

Christine’s upbeat attitude drew immediate praise from Sister Wives fans, with one commenting, “I love seeing your life and how happy you are now.”

Your decision to live your life the way you want is inspiring to me.

“Thank you very much.”

“You seem so much happier,” said another.

“Someone is living her best life and showing others that happiness is just a good decision away!! Like a lady boss!” one exclaimed.

“You’re the best. It’s like living and rebirth all over again,” one person concluded in the comments.

“Congratulations, Christine! Live your best life!!”

The TV star recently shared a lengthy post about gaining “mental clarity” and making “positive” changes, reassuring fans that she is doing well since they split up.

“So many of us have a fear of change,” Christine wrote.

This year, on the other hand, I’ve decided to embrace positive changes.

“Beautiful things, views, and outcomes can all result from change.

I made this health change, and as a result, I have more energy, mental clarity, and have lost weight.

“Waiting and watching does not advance anyone; rather, it causes a delay in results.”

If there’s one piece of advice I can give you, it’s to be open to the idea of change. You never know what you’re missing.”

“Let’s finish this year feeling andamp; looking our best!” she added.

Christine had already announced their breakup in a blog post…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.