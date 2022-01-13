Christine Brown’s Children with Kody on ‘Sister Wives’: How Many Do They Have?

How Many Children Does Christine Brown Have With Kody on ‘Sister Wives’?

Christine Brown, a Sister Wivesstar, has made headlines for divorcing her husband, Kody Brown.

She and Kody are now co-parenting their children while living in separate states.

Here’s what we know about their combined family size.

Christine became Kody’s third wife on March 25, 1994.

The couple has a total of six children, five daughters and one son.

In 1995, a year after marrying, the couple welcomed their first child.

Christine gave birth to Aspyn Brown, their first daughter, who is now 26 years old.

Mykelti Brown was born a year later, as their second child.

She is now twenty-five years old.

Paedon Brown, who is now 23 years old, was their first and only child.

Gwendlyn Brown, who is now 20 years old, was the next to arrive.

Then there’s Ysabel Brown, who is 18 years old right now.

Truely Brown, their 11-year-old daughter, is also their youngest.

Antonio ‘Tony’ Padron was Mykelti’s husband in 2016.

Christine was initially opposed to the union, but she eventually changed her mind and was overjoyed to see her daughter happy.

Tony and Mykelti aren’t interested in plural marriage.

Christine became a grandmother for the first time on April 5, 2021, when she and her husband welcomed their first child, Avalon Asa.

On June 17, 2018, her eldest daughter, Aspyn, married her husband, David ‘Mitchell’ Thompson.

While they remain members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they have no plans to expand their family.

In Utah, they share a house.

Christine and Kody have remained committed to co-parenting their children since announcing their split on November 2, 2021.

When Christine and Kody divorced, she moved from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Salt Lake City, Utah.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said in an Instagram statement. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” she continued.

The mother of six is loving life as a single woman in Utah, spending time with her kids and granddaughter.

Sister Wives is a TLC and Discovery(plus) show that airs on Sundays.

Meri claims she and Robyn are the only ones fighting for the family in “Sister Wives.”