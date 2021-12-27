Christine Brown’s sass on ‘Sister Wives’ might just save the show.

Christine Brown’s sass on ‘Sister Wives’ could be the show’s saving grace.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown announced their divorce in November 2021.

Sister Wives fans are learning during season 16 of the show that the announcement has been a long time coming.

Christine was clearly over Kody, despite the fact that she was still dating him at the time of filming.

Her newfound sass is delighting fans and could save the Sister Wives franchise as a whole.

Sister Wives has been rumored to be cancelled for years.

Kody allegedly agreed to a pay cut in 2011 to keep his family on television, according to several media outlets.

To be fair, those rumors were never proven to be true.

Even so, in recent years, the show has struggled with ratings.

Sister Wives season 15 premiered to just over 1 million viewers, according to The US Sun, a far cry from season 14’s debut numbers.

More than 2 million people tuned in for the previous season.

Fans had been criticizing Kody for his unequal treatment of his wives when he took a tumble.

While season 16 viewership numbers have yet to be released, it’s widely assumed that the news of the separation, which was announced just weeks before the premiere, gave the season a boost.

Season 15 was viewed as a flop by many Sister Wives viewers.

The season was dull and didn’t provide much for viewers to chew on.

Fans were also dissatisfied by the lack of a tell-all episode.

Fans weren’t optimistic about Season 16, but the more sassy Christine becomes, the more they enjoy what the show has to offer.

Kody’s commitment to his children has been questioned by Christine.

She’s questioned what Robyn’s nanny does all day, and she’s appeared in every confessional interview as if she’s completely over Kody and his multiple families.

The mother of six has put her foot down and informed Kody that she is ready to walk in the most recent episode.

Christine’s newfound sass may be the show’s saving grace if it ever gets into trouble.

At the very least, fans are rooting for Christine as she appears to gain confidence with each episode.

It remains to be seen whether Christine’s new outlook will save the show.

Despite this, it appears that the show will be renewed for at least another season, based on some comments.

