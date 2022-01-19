Christine Brown’s son reveals if she’ll leave Sister Wives after divorcing Kody and relocating to Utah.

Christine Brown’s son reveals if she’ll leave Sister Wives after dumping husband Kody and relocating to Utah.

After her nasty split with husband Kody, CHRISTINE Brown’s son has revealed whether or not his mother will stay on the TLC show’s cast.

Fans have praised the Sister Wives actress for leaving the family patriarch and returning to her hometown of Utah.

Paedon Brown, Christine Brown’s son, posted a funny video on TikTok on Tuesday about his taste in women.

After growing up watching “goth girls” in cartoons, the reality star has a crush on them, according to the clip.

“@phily has definitely been reading my mind,” the TV personality captioned a photo of various female characters from his favorite shows.

Shego was my first love interest.

“(hashtag)alt (hashtag)goth (hashtag)dark (hashtag)love (hashtag)crush (hashtag)fyp (hashtag)mindblown (hashtag)life (hashtag)egirl (hashtag)emo,” Paedon added.

Fans were more concerned about his mother’s status on the TLC show after she left Kody and her family to start a new life.

“Will your mom return if there’s another season of Sister Wives?” one fan wondered.

“They’re filming right now,” the child star replied.

Christine’s reappearance comes as a surprise after she announced in November that she and Kody had divorced.

Many fans, on the other hand, think the decision was a good one, praising her after-the-breakup transformation.

Christine, 48, shared a colorful outfit from the Lula Roe women’s clothing line on Instagram over the weekend.

In the first photo, the Sister Wives star posed on her front porch in a blue and purple “lulu suit.”

Christine brushed her long blonde hair with her fingers in the second photo and smiled broadly at the camera.

“I can handle anything today as long as I have this on!” Christine wrote.

Fans congratulated the TV star on her appearance in the comments section.

“You look great, Christine,” one person said.

“I’m glad you left Kody,” one person wrote, “you seem happy.”

“That smile says it all,” said a third. “Happiness looks so good on you!” exclaimed another.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine said in a statement published on social media in November.

Christine had expressed her desire to return to Utah on the show, prompting the divorce.

Kody, on the other hand, was uninterested, prompting his wife to make a decision and leave without him.

She was Kody’s third wife when they married in 1994…

