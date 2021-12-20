Christine complained about their relationship “for years” before the sisters split, according to Kody Brown of Sister Wives.

Christine complained about their relationship ‘for years’ before they split, according to Kody Brown of Sister Wives.

Kody Brown and Christine Brown of Sister Wives had a slew of relationship issues leading up to their November split.

During the Sunday, December 19, episode of Sister Wives, the couple, who married in 1994, struggled to get on the same page while Christine, 49, was out of town with the couple’s 18-year-old daughter Ysabel.

“Christine’s given me an ultimatum — either she’s not going to follow [the rules]at all, or we have to do it in a way that brings the whole family together,” Kody, 52, told sister wife Janelle Brown on Sunday’s episode.

“With Christine, it’s either the whole family or nothing.

That’s the life she aspires to live.

It reminds me that in a plural marriage, I don’t really matter.

‘You do what you want,’ Christine is fine with.

‘You do you, and I’ll do me.’

The reality star went on to say that his fight with his then-wife was just another sign of their “difficult relationship,” noting that they’d been fighting for a long time.

During a confessional, he said, “She’s been complaining for years about the lack of romance or closeness in the relationship.”

“I could start pouring my heart out in poetry that I’m not feeling, but that will be fleeting.”

Because of the constant pressure, it sometimes feels like that’s what I’m doing.”

Christine, who has four children with Kody: Ysabel, Asypen, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, and Truely, 11, admitted the couple is “in a tough spot,” so she was fine with taking Ysabel out of town for surgery.

“I don’t mind getting away for a while,” Christine explained, “but it will still be there when I get back.”

“However, I don’t mind putting it on hold for a little while.”

Christine moved back to Utah shortly after the couple announced their separation in November.

According to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly at the time, the breakup caused Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, and Janelle, 52, to “reevaluate” their relationship with Kody.

“Janelle has moved on,” said the source.

“She’s looking forward to spending time with her kids over the holidays.”

Logan, 27, and Maddie, 18, are her children.

