According to Kody on ‘Sister Wives,’ Christine is “so full of bulls**t.”

Kody and his now-ex, Christine, can’t seem to agree on Kody’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Christine confronts Kody about why he and Robyn’s nanny are welcome in the house but their daughter, Ysabel, is not, in a new, exclusive clip from Sunday’s Sister Wives.

“She’s always dropping by.”

I’m not sure why Ysabel isn’t allowed to come over and hang out with us because she never leaves the house and her husband does all of the shopping.

“She’s devastated,” Christine informs Kody.

“What the nanny and her husband are doing that allows them to come over?” Christine is seen asking the camera.

“Because my daughters are unable to see their siblings despite the fact that I do everything I’m supposed to when I’m at home.”

You may be wondering, “How does the nanny work?”

Christine pleaded with Kody to loosen his restrictions, telling him that she and her children are as safe as they can be, but Kody was unconvinced.

“She’s not following the same rules or doing the same thing,” Kody says to the camera.

“She’s a knucklehead.”

Christine then gave Kody an ultimatum, saying that the family was “not doing well” after six months of his rules.

“It’s been six months, and we’re still not getting along,” Christine says.

“I’m leaving unless I get a guarantee that we’ll actually do Thanksgiving.”

“I’m about to leave.”

Kody says glumly, “We’ll figure it out tomorrow.”

“Let’s see what we can come up with as a family.”

After realizing that the two would not be able to reach an agreement, Kody walked away, telling the cameras that he was “done.”

“It’s a deadlock.”

We don’t agree on anything.

“This conversation is over,” Kody insists.

“I’m done.”

We aren’t making any progress.

And I’m hoping that if I return tomorrow, I’ll be able to defend my position or at the very least secure some reinforcement.”

Christine appears to be annoyed with Kody as well, admitting to the cameras that she is worried about Kody’s desire to spend time with the entire family.

“I’m not sure if Kody wants to see everyone together again,” Christine expresses her reservations.

“I’m very concerned.”

Maybe if he lives alone, he’ll be okay.”

