Christine Laughs at Kody’s Jealousy of Her Picking Janelle Over Him on ‘Sister Wives’

Christine Laughs at Kody’s Jealousy of Her Choosing Janelle Over Him on ‘Sister Wives’

In February,

Christine Brown laughs at the irony of Kody Brown being jealous of his other wife, Janelle Brown, in the sixth episode of Sister Wives.

Is it possible that Kody is envious of Christine’s preference for Janelle over him?

Christine felt compelled to choose a side during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, particularly around the Thanksgiving holiday.

“There’s a bit of picking sides,” she explained.

All I had to do was make a decision.

Between Janelle and Kody, it was a toss-up.

And there were times when I chose Janelle.”

“Some of the family has come together in a little clique that has literally excluded some of the other family members,” Kody says in a flashback.

“I see it negatively,” he says, referring to cliqueiness, bullying, exclusion, and other issues.

Sukanya Krishnan, the reunion host, asked Christine about her relationship with Janelle possibly making Kody jealous during Part 2 of the Sister Wives tell-all ‘One-on-One’ interviews.

“But he considers you and Janelle a clique,” Sukanaya says to Christine.

“I’m not attempting to be a clique,” she says.

Janelle is a breeze to deal with.

Janelle is an easy person to get along with.

She’s very pleasant to be around.

After all these years, we just get each other.”

“I was just thinking, do you think Kody might be jealous because you guys are choosing each other over him?” the host asks Christine. Christine responds, “If Kody’s jealous…” she laughs before continuing, “Sorry.”

I mean, it’s been years.

I was envious of you.

For God’s sake, it’s a plural marriage.

And, as we’ve known for years, jealousy is a real emotion that we experience on a regular basis.”

“That’d be kind of ironic, right, if Kody was jealous of Janelle and my relationship,” she continues.

“I’m sorry.”

Despite the fact that Janelle and Christine did not get along at first, the two became close after raising their children together.

“There’s a really special something about Christine for me with my kids,” Janelle told cameras earlier this season.

For many years, while I worked, she was their primary parental figure at home.

As a result, they have a strong attachment to her.”

Christine admits that she has a better understanding of Janelle than she does of Kody.

“He’s really confusing and he’s really hard to get along with sometimes,” she says, adding that she didn’t understand why he was so “aggressive” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The thing is…

