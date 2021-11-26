Christine McVie, according to Stevie Nicks, knew how to calm Lindsey Buckingham whenever he and Nicks fought.

Christine McVie, according to Stevie Nicks, knew how to keep Lindsey Buckingham calm whenever he and Nicks were fighting.

Christine McVie appears to have been the glue that held Fleetwood Mac together during their darkest days.

Despite the fact that her own marriage to the band’s bassist, John McVie, had ended, drummer Mick Fleetwood had divorced, and Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham had split up, she was virtually the only one who remained calm.

When Nicks and Buckingham got into a fight, McVie was the only one who could calm him down.

She was the English fairy godmother of the band.

Nicks revealed one of the reasons why having McVie in the band was beneficial in an interview with Billboard.

She served as a safety net at first.

“Christine was like a mentor to me, and she was the only one who could keep Lindsey at bay,” Nicks said.

“She could completely soothe and calm him down, which was fantastic because I’m not very good at it.”

We were riding the crest of the largest wave.

For a while, it was fine, until it wasn’t.

That’s when it really blew up at the end of 1976.”

McVie wasn’t just a stopgap; she was also the voice of reason at times, and the polar opposite of Nicks at others.

McVie, like Nicks, had a talent for turning her real-life experiences into hit songs.

McVie discusses her eight-year marriage to McVie in “Don’t Stop.”

In addition, “You Make Lovin’ Fun” discusses her relationship with Fleetwood Mac’s lighting director.

McVie told her husband that it was about her dog, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Her demeanor, on the other hand, was quite different from Nicks’.

There’s a YouTube video of Nicks and McVie attempting to record a Happy Birthday video for Warner Bros., for example.

McVie tries and fails to get Nicks to concentrate on filming the video, but Nicks just can’t stop laughing.

McVie had the maternal instincts of a mother hen.

“We all drank a lot and did a lot of cocaine, we partied a lot,” McVie told Harper’s Bazaar.

“With the exception of the time I threw a cake out the window and it landed on top of a taxi.”

In the group, I was known as the “good girl.”

That’s exactly who I was.

Stevie used to refer to me as Mother Earth because I was always grounded.”

