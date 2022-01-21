Christine McVie claimed that rejoining Fleetwood Mac improved her relationship with Stevie Nicks.

Christine McVie left Fleetwood Mac after decades to pursue a quiet life in the English countryside.

Her fear of flying had worsened to the point where touring was no longer an option.

But she returned to the band sixteen years later.

She discussed how her relationship with Stevie Nicks changed after she returned.

Before Nicks, McVie was a member of Fleetwood Mac, and she left the band nearly 30 years later.

She told The New Yorker, “I left the band because I developed a terrible fear of flying.”

“I wanted to restore an old house in Kent, and I did just that.”

This Tudor building, with its lime green beams, was a shambles.

And I imagined myself in a small village, with a Range Rover and dogs, baking cookies for the YWCA.”

Despite the fact that her bandmates would miss her, they accepted her departure.

McVie, on the other hand, was bored after 16 years.

She began to tour with Fleetwood Mac again after working with a therapist to overcome her fear of flying.

Nicks and McVie had always been friends, but their friendship grew a little strained after she left the band.

Mick Fleetwood was McVie’s closest ally.

“I didn’t see Stevie or Lindsey [Buckingham] for years, but Mick was always on my shoulder,” she said.

McVie said her bond with Nicks grew even stronger after she rejoined the band.

“Stevie and I are really good friends,” she told theartsdesk, “in fact, I think we’re better friends now than we were 16 years ago.”

“And it’s a fact that when it’s the BuckinghamNicks show, with John and Mick backing them up, there’ll be a lot of tension and stress.”

But having me in there gave Stevie a chance to catch her breath and not have to deal with Lindsey all the time: her sister was back.”

When McVie returned to the band, Nicks said she was ecstatic.

She missed McVie’s musical abilities, but she also realized how much she treasured their friendship.

“When we got on the road, I realized what an amazing friend I’d lost and didn’t realize the full extent of the consequences…

