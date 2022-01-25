Christine McVie claimed that Stevie Nicks’ ‘Fantasy World’ harmed their friendship, saying, ‘We Don’t Socialize Much.’

Stevie Nicks’ ‘Fantasy World’ harmed Christine McVie’s friendship: ‘We Don’t Socialize Much.’

Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie stuck together as the only two women in Fleetwood Mac and many other places in 1970s rock and roll.

During their time on the road and in the studio, the two became close.

Their friendship deteriorated in the 1980s, however.

McVie, who has always been regarded as Fleetwood Mac’s most level-headed member, explained that Nicks’ behavior had an impact on their relationship.

McVie was a founding member of Fleetwood Mac several years before Nicks and had the final say on whether or not she was allowed to join.

McVie told The Guardian, “It was critical that I got along with her because I’d never played with another girl.”

“However, I liked her right away.

She was amusing and pleasant, but there was no competition for her.

On stage, we were polar opposites, and we wrote in a similar manner.”

‘We agreed that in the music industry, we would never accept being treated as second-class citizens.’

That no one in the uber-rockstar group of men would look us in the eyes when we walked into a room.

Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac pic.twitter.com/combW5NKHhlME

Both women experienced breakups around the same time, and they dealt with the constant storm of fighting, drug use, and late nights as a team.

Nicks explained, “We felt like we were a force of nature together.”

“And we agreed, probably in our first rehearsal, that we would never accept being treated as second-class citizens in the music industry.

That when we entered a room, we would be so amazing, strong, and intelligent that none of the uber-rockstar group of men would look through us.

And they’ve never done it.”

Both women grew accustomed to fame after several massively successful Fleetwood Mac albums.

Throughout it all, McVie maintained his composure.

“In the group, I was the good girl.”

She told Harper’s Bazaar, “That’s who I was.”

“Stevie used to call me Mother Earth because I was always so grounded,” she says.

Nicks, however, was less grounded, according to McVie.

According to McVie, some of her actions, such as an ill-fated wedding in 1983, were “very, very bizarre.”

Nicks seemed to have undergone a transformation as a result of his celebrity.

In 1984, McVie told Rolling Stone, “She really had her feet on the ground, along with a tremendous sense of humor, which she still has.”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

‘We made a pact that we would never accept being treated as second-class citizens in the music business. That when we walked into a room none of the uber-rockstar group of men would look through us. And they never did’.

✨Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac✨ pic.twitter.com/bW5NKHhlME — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) October 9, 2020