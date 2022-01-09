Christine McVie was told by Stevie Nicks that she needed to “get in shape” if she wanted to rejoin Fleetwood Mac.

Touring is difficult for any musician, but especially one who has been retired for 16 years, due to long travel schedules, long concerts, and late nights.

When Christine McVie returned to Fleetwood Mac after a long hiatus, her bandmate Stevie Nicks enthusiastically agreed, but with one condition.

If McVie wanted to tour with the band, Nicks told her she needed to find a personal trainer.

This is how McVie reacted.

Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac after McVie had left.

As a result, the other members gave McVie the authority to decide whether or not Nicks could join.

McVie told The Guardian, “It was critical that I got along with her because I’d never played with another girl before.”

“However, I liked her right away.

She was amusing and pleasant, but there was no competition for her.

We were completely different on stage, and we wrote differently as well.”

‘We agreed that in the music industry, we would never accept being treated as second-class citizens.’

That when we entered a room, none of the uber-rockstar group of men would look us over.

Nicks and McVie developed a strong friendship and came to rely on each other, particularly when they were both going through breakups.

“Onstage, we were cool,” Nicks said.

“However, everyone offstage was enraged.”

Chris and I would go downstairs in the hotel on our own most nights for dinner, with security at the door.”

The two musicians, on the other hand, were able to navigate the choppy post-breakup dynamics, as well as any other industry misogyny, with each other.

McVie developed a fear of flying in 1998, despite the fact that touring internationally required him to do so.

As a result, she decided to give up rock and roll in exchange for a peaceful life in the English countryside.

“I finished my last show, had everything shipped out of the house in LA, went to catch my last flight back to London, and didn’t look back,” she told Elle.

McVie, on the other hand, had worked with a therapist to overcome her fear of flying and felt ready to rejoin the band after 16 years.

She asked her former bandmates for permission by calling them.

Nicks was overjoyed, but she had one stipulation.

McVie told the press, “Stevie told me I needed to get in shape because the road was grueling.”

