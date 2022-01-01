“Pack your bags and go home,” Stevie Nicks said of Christine McVie’s departure from Fleetwood Mac.

“Pack your bags and go home,” Stevie Nicks said about Christine McVie’s departure from Fleetwood Mac.

After decades of touring with Fleetwood Mac, Christine McVie, one of the band’s two female members, has decided to leave the group.

Despite the fact that she eventually returned after a 16-year absence, her absence appeared to be permanent at first.

McVie’s bandmate and close friend Stevie Nicks said she fully supported McVie’s decision, despite being relieved when the hiatus ended.

The two became fast friends after McVie assisted Nicks in joining Fleetwood Mac.

Even when the band’s dynamic deteriorated following the breakups of both women, they stayed together.

They helped each other navigate the largely male-dominated rock and roll world.

‘We agreed that we would never accept being treated like second-class citizens in the music industry.’

That none of the uber-rockstar group of men would look us over when we walked into a room.

Christine McVie and Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, pic.twitter.com/combW5NKHhlME

“Christine [McVie] and I were a force of nature,” Nicks told NME, “and Chris and I made a pact in the first two months I was in the band that we would never be treated like second-class citizens in a room full of famous English or American guitar players.”

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Nicks considers McVie a “mentor, sister, and best friend.”

Nicks found it difficult to accept McVie’s decision to leave the band in 1998 due to their close friendship.

She was suffering from severe flight phobia, which made international travel nearly impossible for her.

As a result, she made the decision to retire and move back to England.

Nicks supported the decision.

“I understood why,” she said to Vulture.

“I realized she couldn’t do it in her heart of hearts anymore.”

For example, she was having panic attacks.

She was becoming more and more afraid of flying.

Fear of flying is one of the most terrifying fears.

I realized she needed to get back to her family.”

According to Nicks, she gave McVie her personal approval to leave the band.

“I adore Chris, and she has been my best friend for 30 years,” she said.

“When your best friend looks you in the eyes and says, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’ you just have to let her go.”

I kept my word and kept my promise.

‘Christine, please return home and pack your belongings,’ I said.

We’ll be in attendance…

