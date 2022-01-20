Christine McVie’s mother had an ominous foreshadowing about Stevie Nicks.

Christine McVie’s Mother Foresaw Stevie Nicks’ Death.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were battling their health, happiness, and finances in 1974 as they tried to make their music careers work.

At the same time, Fleetwood Mac members were concerned about their band’s survival.

When Christine McVie expressed her concern to her mother, she made an eerily accurate prediction about Nicks and the band’s future.

Both Nicks and Buckingham were offered jobs in Fleetwood Mac by Mick Fleetwood, but both sides were hesitant.

Buckingham wasn’t so sure about the opportunity, which Nicks saw as a necessary stepping stone and a way out of years of toil and poverty.

He referred to the band as a “meat grinder” that would bring in musicians only to have them leave after a short period of time.

McVie, on the other hand, wanted to make sure she got along with Nicks.

She’d never played with another woman before, and she knew that getting along with Nicks was crucial.

According to Stephen Davis’ book Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks, McVie told Fleetwood, “Do me a favor.”

“As long as Stevie and I get along, everything will be fine.”

“If not…”

The groups got together at a restaurant to get to know one another.

McVie and the other members of Fleetwood Mac had relocated from England to Los Angeles prior to this meeting.

They decided to promote their work in the United States after losing several band members.

McVie told her mother before the move that she was worried that everything would go wrong.

According to Davis, McVie’s mother, who reportedly possessed psychic abilities, told her daughter “not to worry,” because “their miracle would be found in a sunny California orange grove.”

During the meal, McVie and Nicks quickly became friends.

“I liked her right away,” McVie said in an interview with The Guardian.

“She was amusing and pleasant, but there was no competition.”

We looked nothing like each other on stage, and we wrote nothing like each other.”

McVie inquired about Nicks’ residence and was surprised to learn that she lived on Orange Grove Avenue, just as her mother had predicted.

Nicks and Buckingham would eventually join Fleetwood Mac by the end of the dinner.

The band has been together for a number of years…

