Christine Quinn had an ‘infatuation’ with making Peter Cornell a storyline, according to Emma Hernan of ‘Selling Sunset.’

Christine Quinn, according to Emma Hernan, was the one who brought the Peter Cornell storyline to the forefront this season on Selling Sunset.

Hernan believes it escalated to a new level and took on a life of its own, even though she was aware it might be discussed.

Indeed, Hernan, who is new to the cast, dated and was engaged to Cornell, which was a big storyline this season.

Quinn, on the other hand, insisted on being engaged to Cornell as well, causing Quinn and Hernan to clash.

Quinn even suggested that Cornell might have recycled the engagement ring.

Hernan admitted that she had no idea the plot would take over the entire season.

“I figured it’d have to be brought up at some point.”

She said on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, “We’d address it and move forward, but no, it went to a whole other level.”

“Of course – when things aren’t said in a truthful manner.

Let’s just call it like it is.”

Another major source of Selling Sunset drama was when cast members such as Mary Fitzgerald joined others such as Heather Rae Young and Hernan in accusing Quinn of lying about the situation.

“I was just that constant emoji of, you know, the brain exploding the entire time anything was mentioned when it came to that situation,” Hernan said.

“I’m baffled.

“That does not ring true for me.”

Hernan was also perplexed as to why Quinn was so invested in the storyline, given that she is married and has recently given birth to a child.

“You’d think that if I’m in a relationship, and obviously she’s married with a baby, that would be the priority,” she said.

“However, there is an infatuation with the relationship that occurred years and years ago,” she adds.

As a result, I found myself rolling my eyes whenever I heard something.

But also, I’m not sure what’s wrong with someone who is so fixated on a situation that occurred so long ago.”

Quinn, not the producers, pushed for the storyline, according to Hernan.

“No one told her to say what she said,” she noted, referring to the cameras and producers.

