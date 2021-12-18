Christine Quinn reveals that after giving birth to her son, she was left with ‘thin and shredding hair.’

CHRISTINE Quinn has revealed that after giving birth to her son, she was left with “thin and shredding hair.”

On May 15, the actress and her husband, Christian Richard, welcomed their first child, a son named Christian Georges Dumontet.

She did, however, suffer from hair trauma after the birth of her child, as do some other women.

She posted a photo of herself in a bikini in a swimming pool on Instagram, with a shorter hairstyle.

“Hair makeover! Yes! I cut my hair! What do you think?! And no, it’s not just to’mix it up,'” the blonde beauty wrote next to the photo.

“I noticed my hair was thinning and shedding more than usual after I became pregnant.

“This happens to more than half of all women.”

“Love this new look!!” one of her fans exclaimed as she was praised for her bravery by her fans.

“Looks great! You are stunning no matter how you wear your hair!” one person said, while another added, “You are stunning no matter how you wear your hair!”

“So cute! I’m losing even more this second baby! It took three years for my hair to finally get back to my length after the first!” wrote another.

Christine recently retaliated against those who claimed she “faked her pregnancy.”

It happened after she opened up to her fans about her terrifying hospital birth experience.

“I had a very traumatic birth,” she said, recalling how her son arrived early.

During the filming, my water broke.

“I was collapsing and the baby was collapsing, and we were both on the verge of passing out.”

As a result, I’ve learned to be extremely grateful for everything I have.”

However, a Reddit user recently posted an in-depth discussion about whether the star may have staged the entire thing.

Then, on November 28, a journalist on Twitter echoed the suspicions, writing: “the streets are saying Christine may have faked her pregnancy on this season of (hashtag)sellingsunset and you know what? I kinda buy it.”

Christine personally responded to the tweet less than an hour later, saying, “You are the type of person who believes the covid vaccine has a microchip tracking device in it.”

Others, on the other hand, voiced reservations.

“People just have questions,” one said.

Working out one or two weeks after a C-section when your heart stopped and you were on the verge of passing out is suspicious, to say the least.

“I just wish you the best and that you get the help you need!”

“I never worked out after my c section,” Christine responded again.

Is it true that you’re on crack? Where did you get that information?

“I was pregnant when I went to the yoga scene.

It took me a long time…

