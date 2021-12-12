Christine Quinn, who stars in the Netflix show Selling Sunset, admits she was’really struggling’ and had ‘panic attacks’ while filming.

Christine Quinn, star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, admits she was “really struggling” and had “panic attacks” while filming the show.

The star of the luxury real estate reality show opened up about her traumatic birth and postpartum depression.

Christine was dissatisfied with the way her motherhood journey was depicted on the show after giving birth to Christian, her 7-month-old son, whom she shares with her husband Christian Richard.

The model-turned-real-estate agent revealed that she had an emergency c-section while giving birth and struggled with motherhood.

“I was pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression… this season was really difficult for me,” Christine told ET Canada.

“I did the best I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time and that I’m still dealing with now,” she continued about filming the fourth season of the Netflix hit.

“The issue I was having was that everyone was saying, ‘Oh, you know, she’s so thin,'” Christine explained.

“But, you know, I was dealing with PTSD on the inside”

“I was having panic attacks and I was worried about my pregnancy and something going wrong,” the actress admitted.

“It was like being in a lion’s den, with these girls pitted against me.”

And it was extremely challenging.”

She claimed that because the show’s editing was not in chronological order, she would continue to face fan backlash.

“I had my baby and then I was doing a yoga scene,” Christine explained.

But I was actually pregnant in real life and in that yoga scene.

“They cut my boobs off, so I got a lot of backlash on social media saying, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing yoga two weeks after giving birth after an emergency C-section.'”

“I was struggling in real life,” she concluded.

Christine’s return to Selling Sunset has piqued the interest of fans.

Christine’s fans want her to stay after she rehashed some ex-drama with agent Emma Hernan.

Christine clarified rumors that she was leaving Selling Sunset, saying she will return for season five.

The rumor started when she was missing from the season five teaser and was seen riding off into the sunset in a Lamborghini in the finale.

Christine, on the other hand, confirmed her participation in the new season on Twitter, writing, “Got cut off and I’m SOOOOO tired of addressing this.”

