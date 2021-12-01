Christine Quinn’s Audition Video for the Canceled ABC Series ‘Selling Sunset’ has been discovered by fans of the show.

Many fans are talking about selling Sunset star Christine Quinn right now.

It isn’t, however, due to the Netflix series.

When Amanda Hirsch’s Instagram account NotSkinnyButNotFat posted a clip to her Instagram Stories, a YouTube video of Quinn singing began to circulate.

Many fans of Selling Sunset may not realize that the video was Quinn’s audition for a popular ABC show.

This is what we know so far.

After the first season of Selling Sunset aired, Quinn became a breakout star.

Quinn, dubbed the Oppenheim Group’s “villain,” explained that she was acting out a role.

In May 2020, Quinn told Nylon, “There were a lot of surprises as I was watching season 1.”

“I went into the first season thinking the show was about real estate, but it wasn’t,” she says.

It’s all about how you can keep people entertained.”

Quinn was more concerned with being herself, dressing fabulously, and being funny in Season 2 than she was with real estate.

“That’s all they’ll remember, and it’s a lot better.”

However, Quinn is once again the focus of the drama in Season 4 of Selling Sunset.

She and Emma Hernan, a newcomer to the Selling Sunset cast, have an ex-boyfriend with multiple versions and plenty of resentment.

While the new season of the Netflix real-estate series has a lot to unpack, many fans are talking about Quinn singing in what we now know was an audition.

Christine Bently, also known as Quinn, and her friend Lindsey Jan star in a YouTube video from December.

July 7th, 2013.

The women perform a mashup of OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars” and Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved” on a couch in a Los Angeles home.

Hirsch wrote in her Facebook post, “Wait, I’m obsessed with old Christine Quinn.”

“I [really]like this.”

I mean, I’m not that good at singing.

“This young lady is gifted.”

Quinn revealed in an interview with The Cut that the video was an audition for the show Nashville.

“I’m a really, really fantastic singer,” the Oppenheim Group realtor explained.

“If it were up to me, I’d be Lady Gaga and do everything!”

Although BentleyQuinn was not cast in the Connie Britton-led series, she has appeared in a number of other projects.

“I…”

