‘Christmas EveL’ is a holiday single album released by Stray Kids.

On December 29, the K-pop group Stray Kids released Christmas EveL, a four-track single that combines Christmas music with pop and hip-hop sounds.

As a thank-you gift to their fans, the K-pop group released Christmas EveL.

Stray Kids debuted in 2017 with JYP Entertainment.

Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and IN are the eight members of the band.

NOEASY, the K-pop group’s second studio album, was released on March 23. It became Stray Kids’ first album to sell over 1.1 million copies.

NOEASY is also the first JYP Entertainment album to achieve this feat, outperforming the success of JYP Entertainment groups GOT7, TWICE, and ITZY.

Stray Kids released Christmas EveL as a thank-you gift for their fans after the success of NOEASY.

The album is also a part of the band’s Season Song project, which they announced in their STEP OUT 2021 video.

This song was inspired by a dinosaur and Greek myths, according to the Stray Kids.

Christmas EveL is a single album that includes the song “Christmas EveL” as well as three other tracks: “24 to 25,” “Winter Falls,” and “Domino (English Version).”

3RACHA, a sub-unit of Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, wrote and produced the song “Christmas EveL.”

The K-pop group adds a unique hip-hop sound to traditional holiday music with the song.

In a review, NME gave the single album four stars, writing:

“However, when Stray Kids announced their festive single album ‘Christmas EveL,’ it raised an intriguing question: how does one of K-pop’s most inventive groups maintain their creative streak while crafting something fitting for their fans to listen to as they count down to December 25?

As soon as the first track, ‘Christmas EveL,’ starts playing, the answer is obvious: subvert expectations and do things their own way, as they always do.

Sure, it still makes references to the kinds of things you’d expect to hear in a Christmas song, but it replaces happiness with Grinch-like scorn and traditional holiday sounds with funky hip-hop grooves.”

A music video for the song “Christmas EveL” was released alongside the album on Nov.

