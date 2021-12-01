Christmas Gift Guide 2021: 7 Must-Have HGTV Holiday Gifts

The holiday season has arrived, which means it’s time to start crossing items off your holiday shopping list.

Whether you have a loved one who is obsessed with Fixer Upper, Home Town, or even Good Bones, now is the time to start thinking about gifts for the HGTV fan in your life, and PopCulture.com has plenty of suggestions.

Given that HGTV is primarily known for reality shows about home improvement and real estate, the network has inspired a slew of home renovators and sparked a slew of DIY home renovations.

Renovations and home décor-themed gifts are thus ideal for HGTV super fans.

These can be anything from a few basic tools to envy-worthy accent pieces like throws and rugs that would win even the biggest HGTV star’s approval.

Of course, every HGTV fan needs a few words from the show’s stars, and any of the many books and memoirs written by the show’s cast members would make a wonderful present under the tree or stocking stuffer.

Considering the wide range of gifting options available to HGTV fans, obtaining any of these items shouldn’t be too difficult.

Gifts for HGTV fans can be found at Walmart, Amazon, and other well-known retailers.

Scroll down to see a few gift ideas for HGTV fans.

At home, all die-hard HGTV fans require one essential item: a tool kit.

Thankfully, Amazon has the ideal kit that includes almost everything the HGTV fan in your life will require to get a head start on their next renovation project.

This 68-piece Black(plus)Decker drill and tool kit includes a 20V Lithium cordless drill that’s great for hanging pictures and putting together furniture, as well as a claw hammer, screwdrivers, and other handtools and accessories.

The set also includes a small and convenient storage case to ensure that your HGTV fan never loses any of their tools.

At (dollar)88.91, this kit is ideal for everyday home projects and maintenance, providing the ideal starting point for a DIY project.

With this Laurel, Mississippi T-shirt, the HGTV fan in your life can show off their love of Home Town.

Laurel, Mississippi, as any HGTV viewer knows, serves…

