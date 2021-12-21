Christmas gift ‘hiding places’ that could be a costly blunder

The ‘hiding places’ for Christmas gifts that could be a costly mistake

It’s tempting to look for hiding spots outside the house.

If you’ve stocked up on large Christmas gifts, it’s tempting to look for hiding spots outside the house where your loved ones won’t be able to sneak a peek.

Parents are all too familiar with the difficulties of children scurrying around the house on a present-hunting mission – and may resort to leaving Christmas shopping in the car before it’s time to wrap.

“We’ve all been there,” says GoCompare car and home insurance expert Ryan Fulthrope.

You’ve done some shopping and the person you bought for is at home, so you put the gifts in the boot and wait until the coast is clear to get them out.”

Would your gifts be covered if your car was broken into or stolen?

While many policies cover personal belongings, GoCompare discovered that there are some exceptions.

GoCompare discovered that out of 327 standard comprehensive car insurance products, 306 would cover personal belongings as standard – but with varying levels of financial cover.

When there is a cash limit, 43 policies would cover personal belongings worth £400 or more, 98 policies would cover £250 to £399, 109 policies would cover £150 to £250, and 56 policies would cover less than £150 if they were stolen.

If your windscreen or windows are broken in the process, this will change.

GoCompare discovered that 306 standard car insurance policies cover windscreens, with another 13 policies covering side windows smashed in a theft.

If you’re giving a more expensive gift, check to see if it’s covered by home contents insurance.

When GoCompare looked at home contents policies, it discovered that some of them would cover personal belongings in a car up to certain limits.

However, some insurance companies will only cover “everyday items,” such as gifts hidden in a car.

Checking the exact wording of your home contents policy is important, according to GoCompare, and firms may want proof that items were hidden out of sight in a locked boot.

“Of course, we always recommend not leaving expensive gifts in the back of the car – even if you are,” Fulthorpe adds.

