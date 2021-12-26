Christmas Ham Leftover Recipes from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond

Recipes for Christmas Ham Leftovers from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond

Don’t let an abundance of Christmas ham in the fridge tempt you to eat nothing but ham sandwiches for a week.

To make the most of your leftover holiday ham, try one of Ree Drummond’s three inventive and delectable recipes from her show The Pioneer Woman.

Butter, onions, flour, half-and-half, milk, russet potatoes, diced cooked ham, Monterey Jack cheese, and fresh parsley are used in this simple recipe.

The Food Network personality writes on her website that it’s “one of my—but most definitely my kids’—favorite ways to use up leftover ham.”

“Amazing! Huge hit with the family,” said a majority of reviewers on Food Network’s (FN) website.

This is a fantastic way to make use of ham that has been left over.

I used cheddar cheese and only had skim milk on hand.

“I made this recipe to use up leftover ham and potatoes, and it came out great!!! Will definitely make again,” another home cook said.

It was a resounding success.”

This recipe and reviews can be found on FN’s website.

This recipe comes together quickly and requires only a few ingredients.

Eggs, chives, diced ham, your favorite shredded cheese, a box of puffed pastry, and poppy seeds are all necessary ingredients.

The end result is a lovely breakfast (or anytime) sandwich that tastes just as good as it looks.

Many of Drummond’s fans enjoyed this dish, but they skipped the poppy seeds.

“A big hit for brunch! Didn’t have poppy seeds, so I used za’atar and everyone loved them,” one Food Network reviewer wrote.

Another left out the seeds entirely, exclaiming, “It was fantastic!” about the sandwich.

This recipe, along with reviews and a video, can be found on FN’s website.

“These casseroles freeze beautifully! Just flash-freeze them on a baking sheet, then transfer to plastic zipper bags,” Drummond writes on the Food Network website for this recipe.

When ready to serve, defrost and reheat in the microwave.”

While the mother of four suggests ham, cheddar, bell pepper, chili powder, and onions in these egg casseroles, reviewers noted that you can customize them to your liking by adding any vegetables you like.

“Easy to make and delicious! I used red pepper and rosemary ham, but next time I’ll up the salt, pepper, and chili powder.

“When I put them in the oven, I’ll also sprinkle grated parmesan on top of the egg mixture,” one home cook added.

Another fan stated that they “added mushroom and it turned out fantastically.”

I’m going to make…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.