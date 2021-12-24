Christmas inside the royal residences, including Kate and William’s 30ft tree and the Queen’s 620 gifts

The Queen’s 620 presents and Kate and William’s 30ft tree are among the royal homes’ Christmas decorations.

THE ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF CHRISTMAS is approaching, and the royal family is known for going all out.

The royal residences are simply breathtaking, from 30-foot trees to grand staircases adorned with spectacular garlands.

Because of the pandemic, the royal family’s year will be a little different this year.

As the UK battles rapidly rising cases of the Omicron variant, Her Majesty, 95, has been forced to postpone her annual trip to Sandringham, Norfolk.

It is understood that William, Kate, and their children will spend Christmas Day in Norfolk with the Middleton family, away from the Queen.

Buckingham Palace is decorated with huge 20-foot Christmas trees and twinkling fairy lights every year by the Queen, who keeps them up until January.

Through the royal family’s Instagram page, royal fans were able to see the ornate display in Buckingham Palace’s Marble Hall.

Three large Christmas trees, grown in Windsor, were among the stunning decorations, as was a garland strung along the grand staircase.

The trees were adorned with ornaments in the shapes of crowns, crests, and carriages, which were all very appropriate.

The garland, with velvet bows and colorful baubles lining the golden banister, was just as opulent.

The festive arrangement is completed with twinkling white lights.

Before heading to Sandringham, the Queen hosts a Christmas buffet at Buckingham Palace for members of her family, including her children.

The children are seated in a separate room during the festive event, and there are no crackers on the table.

“This is the other one, the family lunch,” said Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara. “There must be about 70 of us there – there are seven tables and then the kids have their own little one in a different room.”

According to a former palace aide, the Queen also buys 620 gifts for royal staff and family, resulting in a final bill of around £30,000.

“The gifts are usually a book token or a small piece of china from the palace gift shop, and most years she also gives them a small Christmas pudding in a box,” the aide explained to Fabulous.

The decorations at Kate Middleton and Prince William’s home, Kensington Palace, are also lavish.

Outside their beautiful home, the family usually has a massive 30ft tree that is decked out in lights and looks fit for a king.

The tree serves as a focal point for the Kensington royal residence and is illuminated throughout the holiday season.

It is located on the grounds of the palace and commemorates the…

