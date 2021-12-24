Christmas Miracles Abound on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Christmas Miracles Abounded on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Weekly Recap

On this week’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Christmas miracles abound in Los Angeles.

Rather than burying the hatchet in each other’s backs, old enemies buried the hatchet in the ground.

The formation of new alliances occurred.

And, just in time for the holidays, families were reuniting.

This week was the perfect time to believe in Christmas magic.

But don’t worry: Steffy and Sheila are still feuding.

However, they should be applauded for their perseverance.

[Warning: There are spoilers ahead for this week’s episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.]

One of the most storied rivalries in soap opera history has resurfaced.

Brooke and Taylor finally met for the first time in many years on the December 21 episode of Bold and the Beautiful.

And it appears that nothing has changed in their interactions.

“When Brooke and Taylor meet for the first time,” we reported, “Brooke puts Taylor on notice.”

“Will the women be able to keep it civil, or will it devolve into a catfight? Taylor and Brooke reflect on their past and present, each trying to figure out the other’s long-term goals.”

It’s easy to see why Steffy didn’t want Sheila to be around for the holidays.

After all, she’s given the term “monster-in-law” a whole new meaning. However, according to SoapHub, Sheila has a bit of a guardian angel in the form of Taylor Hayes, who appeared on the December 23rd episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Taylor intervened after Steffy told Sheila — face to face, no less — that she wasn’t welcome at Christmas dinner.

Taylor (Krista Allen) overheard the conversation and had something to say about it, according to the source.

“Yes, Sheila was a monster, and she could understand Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) desire to keep her at bay, but she is also Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) mother.”

Taylor was convinced that Finn, like Sheila, deserved to know his mother.

Steffy, invite her over.”

Taylor also stipulated that they could observe Sheila — together if necessary — to see if she’d changed for the better.

What’s the worst that could happen? (It’s not something anyone on The Bold and the Beautiful should be saying, because some of their storylines have been a complete disaster.) So, Steffy extended the invitation, which resulted in Sheila crying…

