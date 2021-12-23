Christmas news from Queen Elizabeth – Devastation as a key member of the Royal Family contracts covid and is forced to miss festive celebrations

Christmas news from Queen Elizabeth – Devastation as a member of the Royal Family contracts covid and is forced to miss the festivities.

THE QUEEN is expected to be joined by a number of senior royals, including Prince Andrew, for the Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle, but Anne is unable to attend due to her illness.

Because her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, has tested positive for Covid, Anne, 71, will be unable to spend Christmas Day with the monarch as planned.

The presence of Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, is unknown, but Prince Andrew is expected to be accompanied by Sarah Ferguson and their two daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Because of the rising number of Omicron cases in the UK, the Queen has already canceled Christmas at Sandringham.

As a result, the monarch will have a more laid-back and low-key Christmas this year.

According to experts, there will be no charades games and only limited gift-giving.

Instead of the usual 30-person gathering, the Queen is expected to invite only 15 family members this year.

For the most up-to-date information on the royal family, visit our royal family live blog…

This year’s Christmas concert was filmed on December 8 in front of a crowd of approximately 1,200 people.

Outside Westminister Abbey, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were greeted by carol-singing schoolchildren and reindeer.

“I am so excited to be hosting Together At Christmas here at Westminister Abbey,” the Duchess said in a short clip released by ITV.

During the royals’ Christmas carol concert, Kate Middleton and Prince William were accused of staging a photo.

The event was filmed at Westminster Abbey and stars Ellie Golding, Leona Lewis, and Kate Garraway, and will air on ITV on Christmas Eve.

However, some have claimed that the royal couple staged photos during the event.

Fans of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Twitter to express their feelings, with one commenting that the photo appeared to have been “rehearsed.”

“It’s already been rehearsed,” another agreed.

“So she does stop grinning, she’s either not getting her way or reminding him who’s boss,” a third wrote.

“Rehearsed,” it says.

On the other hand, this look… pic.twitter.com21qlhJenzO

(Continued…) ‘Regal’ Kate Middleton acts ‘just like Queen’

“Whereas the Queen and Kate will keep their hands low to their torsos to allow themselves to be as visible as possible, Camilla will often create barriers to ‘hide’ behind, like the small bouquet of flowers she holds chest and nearly face high as she chats with her hosts,” Judi continued.

“She…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.