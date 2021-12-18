Christmas SmackDown, Dynamite, and Rampage Lineups Announced by WWE and AEW

The Christmas SmackDown, Dynamite, and Rampage lineups have been revealed by WWE and AEW.

While some will be taking advantage of the holiday break or rushing to pick up last-minute gifts before Christmas, the talented stars of AEW and WWE will be back in the ring for action-packed episodes of AEW Dynamite, WWE SmackDown, and AEW Rampage.

WWE and AEW revealed the full lineups for their holiday-themed shows next week during tonight’s episodes of SmackDown and Rampage, and whether you’re a fan of WWE, AEW, or both, you’ve got a lot to look forward to.

Starting on the next slide, you can see all of the announced matches.

While there are some big matches on the card, there are currently only two Championship matches, one on SmackDown and the other on Rampage.

Having said that, we do have two title-contending matches that will have an impact on who wins the title.

This match will determine one half of the current bracket for AEW, as it is the Semifinals round of the TBS Championship tournament.

On the WWE side, a 12-man gauntlet will determine who will face the Intercontinental Champion next.

Even the ones that aren’t focused on a specific title are fantastic and promise to be entertaining, and you can see the entire lineup on the next slide.

As the Superkliq has been a frequent opponent of the Best Friends, Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole have a lot of bad blood between them at this point.

Next Wednesday, Cassidy and Cole will face off in a one-on-one match, and this could be the end of this storyline, though I’d wager on at least one more match between the two.

Next Wednesday, Malakai Black will face Griff Garrison in a rematch.

It will be interesting to see if the newest member of the House of Black, Brody King, who recently signed with AEW after Ring of Honor released all of their talent from their contracts, gets involved in the match.

A Christmas Party will be held to break up the action, and it will be hosted by best friends for life Dr.

Tony Schiavone and Britt Baker, DMD.

We don’t know what to expect from this, but it’ll almost certainly be enjoyable.

In the TBS Championship Semifinals, we’ll also see a match between Nyla Rose and Ruby Soho, with the winner going…

