Christmas Traditions in the Royal Family: Everything We Know

Christmas with the royals! The British royal family has several holiday traditions.

According to a royal source, Prince William and Duchess Kate prioritize family traditions, such as celebrating with Queen Elizabeth II at the monarch’s 20,000-acre estate in Norfolk, England, with their sons Prince George and Prince Louis and daughter Princess Charlotte.

“It’s important to them that their children share childhood traditions with their classmates,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2018.

“They’re going all out to make it a one-of-a-kind occasion.”

While Meghan Markle attended the festivities for the first time in 2017, she and Prince Harry decided to spend Christmas with her mother, Doria Ragland, in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to Canada with their son, Archie, for a long vacation.

“Towards the end of this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to spending time with their extended families.”

“[The couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother, Doria,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement in November 2019.

“This decision follows in the footsteps of other members of the royal family and has Her Majesty The Queen’s support.”

The twosome wanted to make Archie’s first Christmas “extra special,” according to an insider.

“The drama surrounding the couple has caused a lot of stress,” the source said, referring to Harry and Meghan’s decision to sue the British press and the prince’s feud with his brother, William.

“They’re prioritizing their loved ones.”

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced their departure from the royal family, and in March of the same year, they moved permanently to the United States.

The coronavirus pandemic posed additional challenges for the royals in 2020.

In the midst of the crisis, the queen skipped her traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham Estate and her annual holiday party at Buckingham Palace.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided to spend Christmas quietly in Windsor this year after considering all the appropriate advice," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in December 2020 of the couple, who began isolating at Windsor Castle in.

