Christmas TV schedule 2021: From Ghosts to Mrs Brown’s Boys, here are the comedy highlights of this year’s TV schedule.

Christmas TV schedule 2021: Comedy highlights from Ghosts to Mrs Brown’s Boys

Simon (Joe Wilkinson) and his fiancée Esther (Susannah Fielding) return to his family’s home on the Isle of Wight to spend the holiday season with his eccentric relatives.

Does this ring a bell?

Just because it’s an animated show doesn’t mean it’s appropriate for kids.

In fact, Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman’s latest collaboration is just as filthy as you’d expect.

Candy Smalls (Silverman), an elf who aspires to be the first female Santa, is the protagonist of the film.

Last year, some of the UK’s most well-known celebrities banded together to put on a riotous performance of Cinderella from the comfort of their own homes, raising nearly £900,000 for Comic Relief.

Guz Khan, Miranda Hart, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, and Sian Gibson, as well as some of last year’s well-known performers, lead an equally magnificent cast in a rendition of Beauty and the Beast.

Every year, comedians gather to tell each other festive lies in this Christmas special, which is one of the few worth tuning in to.

Rob Brydon hosts alongside Lee Mack and David Mitchell, as well as Jim Broadbent, Ardal O’Hanlon, Rose Matafeo, and Angela Rippon, who will be joined by Jim Broadbent, Ardal O’Hanlon, Rose Matafeo, and Angela Rippon.

Mandy, played by Diane Morgan, is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past (Johnny Vegas), Present (Pearce Quigley), and Yet to Come (poet John Cooper Clarke).

Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) and Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) discover a man living in a tent on the grounds of Button House, leading Kitty (Lolly Adefope) to believe they have been visited by Santa Claus.

Jennifer Saunders makes an appearance as a special guest.

Lee Mack’s sitcom is back for a special holiday episode.

To Lee’s dismay, Lucy (Sally Bretton) purchases tickets for the family to see a pantomime starring her high school crush, Jason Donovan.

His life has turned into a panto, with him cast in the role of Buttons, because he is so disturbed by the idea that he has a dream (or, rather, a nightmare).

Jimmy Carr’s third Netflix special contains “career-enders,” so you might want to wait until your parents have passed away before switching.

