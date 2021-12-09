Christmas TV schedule 2021: From Strictly Come Dancing to Bake Off, here are the entertainment highlights of this year’s TV schedule.

Christmas TV schedule 2021: From Strictly to Bake Off, here are the entertainment highlights of this year’s TV schedule.

This Christmas and New Year, here’s your guide to the best TV shows.

Jamie Oliver is always available to ensure that we don’t mess up in the kitchen during the holidays.

He gives tips for a sumptuous Christmas Day feast before presenting a party menu good enough to make up for last year’s missed festivities.

Is it the lowest of lows to watch celebrities strip on TV? Perhaps, but it’s all for a good cause.

Ashley Banjo, Teddy Soares from Love Island, Olympian Colin Jackson, Coleen Nolan from Loose Women, Blue singer Duncan James, and EastEnders star Laila Morse (better known as Big Mo) are among the celebrities who have stripped off their clothes to raise cancer awareness.

Have you ever wished you could eat the animated food from a Disney film? This competition series challenges chefs to create food sculptures and replicas of Disney icons.

This, like Bake Off, is a show to watch only if you have a sweet tooth.

Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe of Last Leg spend the night in some of the UK’s most popular attractions.

Roisin Conaty joins them for a night in Alton Towers, where they have complete control over the roller coasters.

This Christmas, Jimmy Carr is everywhere, and while his latest quiz show may appear complicated, all you have to do is listen.

Contestants are asked questions that are written in real time and could be about anything that has happened so far on the show.

The prize pool is £25,000.

The Grand Tour’s Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May embarked on a new lockdown special.

They’ll be driving (bad) French cars from Wales’ hills to the English Channel’s mouth this time.

They are unable to travel to France due to travel restrictions in place at the time of filming.

Dame Mary Berry teaches three amateurs – cousins James, Jack, and Leah – the skills they’ll need to impress their mothers and prove they can feed their entire family.

Alex Jones, host of The One Show, and Patrick Grant, a fashion designer, will be on hand to calm any nerves.

In this holiday special, Sara Pascoe takes over as host from Joe Lycett.

