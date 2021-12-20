Christmas with Dolly Parton is a Dolly Parton tradition.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Tradition Is a Dolly Parton Tradition

Prepare yourself for a Dolly Christmas.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas customs include bringing holiday cheer, gifts, and cookies to her Tennessee farm.

And, of course, the Grammy winner ensures that Santa makes an appearance.

The “Jolene” singer revealed some of the things she does every year in December in an interview with the UK’s Red Online in December 2020.

Parton’s Christmas tradition of hosting Cookie Night is one of them.

“I don’t have any children of my own, but in the weeks leading up to Christmas, I invite all of my family’s children to my house,” she explained.

Despite the fact that she and her longtime husband, Carl Dean, have no children, Parton has 11 siblings, implying that she has a large extended family.

All of the kids come over to her house for a fun night of activities, the “I Will Always Love You” singer explained.

“They arrive at noon and stay until noon the following day,” she explained.

“I enlist the help of a few of my friends to assist with the younger children, and we eat pizza and bake cookies together.”

The Parton Christmas tradition of eating pizza and cookies isn’t the only one.

Parton dresses up as Santa Claus for Cookie Night.

To distribute presents, she enters through the chimney, which is actually an elevator in her home.

“I have an elevator in my house, and every Cookie Night, I dress it up like a chimney, with fake fire on it,” Parton said, adding that the children “sit at the bottom waiting for Santa Claus.”

“I dress up as Santa and come out of the elevator with their gifts!” she explained. “I’ve been doing it for years, and they all look forward to it!”

Cookie Night isn’t the only Christmas tradition that Parton has.

Parton’s parents, Robert Lee Parton Sr. and Avie Lee Owens, started a tradition that she and her longtime husband, Carl Dean, have continued.

Like Parton’s parents did when she was a kid, they give each other a box of chocolate-covered cherries.

No matter where you’re celebrating Christmas I hope you feel the warmth of home ❤️ https://t.co/e7fTXzSZ06 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 21, 2020