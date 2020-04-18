Christophe: confessions in the setting sun

Article originally published on April 8, 2016

Obsessed. Addict. To drugs, to speed, to women, to sounds. For the past seven years, Christophe has been grinding the machines that fill his apartment on Boulevard Montparnasse. “With age, I want to touch them all …” says Christophe, seated on a chair in the middle of the jukeboxes, mixers and guitars that invade his living room. Each year, he announced this new and thirteenth album. And then silence. It never happened. Sound sculptor, he polished his keyboards, created all the time, bits of song, collaborations recorded during a night visit. No album however. After all, seven years into a fifty-year career isn’t much.

Today, as by accident, The Remains of Chaos is out. Electric, futuristic, poetic. Her old friends are still there. Jean-Michel Jarre, who had written “Les Mots bleus” and “Paradis perdus” forty years earlier, co-wrote the album’s eponymous song. We hear Anna Mouglalis on “E Justo”, a song about her erotic experiences in boarding school at 13 years old. Alan Vega, old friend (he is 78 years old) and singer of the punk group Suicide, intervenes in a learned new-wave duo. Even the ghost of Lou Reed passes by, in a farewell song to the singer of the Velvet Underground, which looks like a tribute.

Daniel

We especially find there this voice, become so fragile, which moved us so much on Respondent, a live album released two years ago, where he replayed his hits in a stripped down version. And I shouted I will tell you the blue words Aline señorita hurry up I build puppets with string and paper… Words escaped from a broken record which were the soundtrack of millions of kisses exchanged on slows danced in another era.

Christophe, whose real name is Daniel Bevilacqua, chose this pseudonym in reference to a medal of Saint Christophe which he had hung on his neck while interpreting Come back Sophie one day in 1963. His childhood took place in Juvisy-sur-Orge between a mason father and a seamstress mother. Daniel stops lessons in 3rd and creates his first group at 16: Danny Baby and the Hooligans, where he sings in yogurt. Two years later, he went out Come back Sophie, his first single, which flopped. It was during a lunch with his grandmother in 1964 that something happened that would change his life. Between midday and quarter past twelve, Daniel composes a song, which he describes as “a moment of rest and silence, accompanied by some guitar chords”. Aline released in 1965. It was one of the first French “summer hits”. A slow on which young couples embrace in the boom. Christophe becomes a star and Daniel will not return. He just turned 20.

Françoise

50 years later, his 20 years seem far away. As usual, he receives at home, boulevard Montparnasse, when the last ray of sunshine has disappeared. His blond mane is still there, his mustache and his blue glasses too. “My day starts at midnight,” he explains. Words come out of his mouth too quickly, sometimes he stumbles a little. “At night, it’s a world of silence where I can dream quietly without disturbing those who sleep. By night, Christophe enjoys the lights of the building opposite. “I love the light. She inspires me. When there is a light hole, I pitch. “

“Love”, a word he uses a lot. This “Latin lover” loves seduction more than anything. “My first love was called Françoise. She was very beautiful. I was 14, she was 19. I remember… It was wonderful. I will never forget, ”he says, before bursting into a chuckle. After Françoise, there were others, many others… Alinebut above all The blue words are not for nothing.

“Seduction is part of the little film you make of yourself. We don’t have to go all the way, but fantasy is very important. But I will not give my seduction techniques, otherwise we will prick them! “It seems however that there would be clues in the album Bevilacqua, released in 1996…

Speedwell

One day, in 1971, he crosses paths with a woman he will love more than the others, Véronique. They will remain married twenty-six years, and will have a daughter, Lucie, his second child after Romain, born from a short affair with Michèle Torr and whom he never recognized. “It is only the second after that counts. Neither the past nor the future, ”he eludes. Even if he is no longer behind the wheel of a racing car (his driver’s license was taken away from him 15 years ago), Christophe continues to live an intense life. “I am inhabited by something that is not real and I have not changed over the years. It is not always easy for the person by my side … “Separated from his wife, the singer, who would have liked to study philosophy, went out to Baron and Montana” with 28 year olds “. A generation whose musical tastes he shares. In his iTunes: Berlin electro, The Irrepressibles and Nine Inch Nails. On that day, he wears under his gray jacket a black T-shirt stamped “NIN”. Yet his voice revives his past idols, icons of jazz. When he sings, we sometimes think we hear Jimmy Scott. Fragile, beautiful voice, which carries with it the traces of its encounters.

Aline

That’s why he sings Aline always with the same pleasure, for 50 years. “John Lee Hooker always sang Shake it Baby, but each time in a different version. Aline, it’s one of my blues, I don’t force myself to sing it, it’s simple. And when he hears it in a taxi or in the supermarket, it is almost foreign, he no longer hears it.

The parquet creaks. It is 10 p.m. We let Christophe start his day. In the early morning, if no one is by his side to read him, the man who has always dreamed of 1.72 meters will fall asleep with an audio book. Les Fables de la Fontaine or Joë Bousquet. He will see. For the moment he is thinking of the next second.