Christopher Nolan appeals to save movie theaters

Since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, the world of cinema has been in difficulty. Film releases are postponed, the 2020 edition of the Cannes Film Festival is more than uncertain and the cinemas have been closed in many countries. A situation which considerably weakens the world of cinema, explains Christopher Nolan, in a column published by the Washington Post. He calls on the American government to intervene to help the film industry, but also the precarious workers who work behind the scenes in the United States.

It’s a real cry from the heart that the director of the film Interstellar. To illustrate the crisis in the world of cinema in the United States, he takes the example of B & B Theaters, a family business founded in 1924, present in several American states and which had never dismissed a single employee. However, after the closure of 418 cinemas in several states, B & B Theaters had to fire 2,000 people. “When people think of cinema, they think directly of celebrities, studios, glamor. But the film industry includes other people: the people who work in the snacks, who take care of the equipment, the boxes, who program films, who are in charge of marketing and who clean the toilets in the neighborhood cinemas Explains Christopher Nolan. So many precarious people who are “often paid by the hour rather than with a fixed salary”.

“An essential element of our social life”

Certainly, as the director recognizes, “these last weeks have reminded us, if there was a need, that there are much more important things in life than going to the movies”. But, “when we think about all that cinema offers us, it may not be so useless as that”, continues Christopher Nolan. The director of the trilogy The Dark Knight defends the social role of cinemas. “Movie theaters are an essential part of our social life, they provide work for many people and entertainment for everyone. As a director, my work could never be complete without these workers and all the people they welcome, ”says Christopher Nolan.

As negotiations continue in the United States for a gigantic aid plan that could exceed $ 1 trillion, he demands that the world of cinema not be forgotten. “When this crisis is over, our need to live, love, laugh and cry together will be more powerful than ever,” concludes the director.

The exit of Tenet, his next film with Robert Pattinson, John David Washington and Michael Caine, is scheduled for July 22 in France.