Christopher Nolan’s directorial advice was once ignored by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Christopher Nolan’s direction was once disregarded by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Christopher Nolan is regarded as one of Hollywood’s most prolific directors.

Many people want to work with the Batman director because of his renown and innovative storytelling.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who has worked with Nolan twice and has frequently expressed admiration for him, was one of those actors.

When Levitt attempted to follow in Nolan’s footsteps and expand his horizons in Hollywood, Nolan offered him some advice.

The actor, on the other hand, chose not to follow the advice.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt had long wanted to direct films in addition to acting.

According to Deadline, the 500 Days of Summerstar has been considering a career in filmmaking since taking a break from acting to attend college.

“Honestly, my desire to direct a film began then.

“I had just gotten my first copy of Final Cut Pro not long before I decided to start acting again,” Levitt said.

“I started editing things, and I loved it so much that it became the driving force behind my decision to drop out of college.”

I realized that I could either be making and cutting things or writing this paper.”

Acting was not only Levitt’s passion, but it was also his ticket into the world of filmmaking.

“Acting is my passion, and I plan to continue doing it for the rest of my life.”

“However, I’ve had this goal to make a movie since I started acting again in 2003,” Levitt continued.

He’d seek advice from directors like Rian Johnson, Steven Spielberg, and Christopher Nolan, with whom he’d worked.

And, while Nolan attempted to give Levitt sound advice, Levitt did not agree with it.

According to Levitt, Christopher Nolan gave him a lot of advice.

Some of that advice he incorporated into his own filmmaking techniques.

However, Levitt objected to some of the advice Nolan gave the Project Poweractor.

According to HuffPost, “I told Chris Nolan that I was going to direct a movie and he was immediately supportive, which meant a lot to me.”

“When I told him I wanted to act and direct at the same time, he asked, ‘Are you sure you want to do that?’ He didn’t just say, ‘Do whatever you want.'”

In Levitt’s directorial debut, Don Jon, he was set to star in as well as direct….

