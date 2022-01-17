Ciara Miller Describes ‘Seeing Red’ During Explosive Fight With Danielle Olivera (Exclusive) on ‘Summer House’

Ciara Miller on ‘Summer House’: ‘Seeing Red’ During Explosive Fight With Danielle Olivera (Exclusive)

Dinner in the Hamptons took a turn for the worse in a flash.

Ciara Miller and Danielle Olivera had a brawl in the Summer House trailer, which left Olivera bruised and covered in red wine.

Miller described the incident and what led up to it, admitting that she was hot when she went to dinner that night.

Because of Austen Kroll from SouthernCharm, tensions with Lindsay Hubbard grew throughout the season, and Miller admits she lost it and Olivera became involved.

Going into Winter House, which was shot in Stowe, Vermont last winter, Kroll and Hubbard developed a flirty friendship.

Kroll quickly fell for Miller and hooked up with her before Hubbard arrived at the house, despite their decision to date heading into the winter vacation.

While this created some tension, it was short-lived between Hubbard and Miller.

Miller stated that she and Hubbard were in good spirits as they prepared to film Summer House.

“After Vermont and going into the summer, me and Lindsay had no problems,” Miller said.

“At the very least, there was no outcry.”

Until… I’m not sure, until something changed somewhere, at some point.

Whether she had a problem with being like, you know, between her and Danielle or in her head, she never voiced it.

It was never expressed to me in any way.

So there wouldn’t have been a course for me to correct if I hadn’t known there was a problem.”

Despite the fact that Miller and Olivera get heated at dinner and Miller throws a glass of wine at Olivera (slow motion), she has never had a problem with her.

“I don’t think there was ever any beef between me and Danielle,” Miller said.

“As if she hadn’t been in Vermont.”

So, before we came to the house, the last time I saw Danielle was probably at a reunion.”

Does Ciara Miller Regret Getting Involved With Austen Kroll on ‘Winter House’?

Miller came to the conclusion that her conflict with Olivera stemmed from her devotion to Hubbard, Olivera’s closest friend.

“And that was months ago,” she said, “but there’s no real beef between us.”

“I don’t believe [there is one].”

Apart from that, if your best friend is fighting with someone, you’re also fighting with someone.”

She clarified that Hubbard was the initiator of the entire brawl.

“It had been…”

