Ciara Miller of Summer House on the Austen Kroll/Lindsay Hubbard Love Triangle: “There Was a Bit of Pressure”

Ciara Miller of Summer House on the Austen Kroll-Lynne Hubbard Love Triangle: “There Was a Bit of Pressure”

Three is an unusually large number.

Ciara Miller revealed that the situation “wasn’t great” for her and Lindsay Hubbard when Austen Kroll appeared on season 6 of Summer House after he was caught in a love triangle on Winter House.

“Dynamically, it wasn’t a good match.”

Ciara, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, January 11, while promoting the Bravo show, “It definitely made me take a step back from him and just kind of be like, ‘What are you doing?’ It did make me question him for a while.”

“I’ve discussed these issues with him.”

Austen, 34, seemed different on Summer House than he did when they met in the first season of Winter House last year, according to the Georgia native.

“It made me ponder.”

“I was like, ‘Do I even know you?’ I was like, ‘Were you just someone different in the wintertime? Were you putting on an act to kind of pull me in, and then you’re pulling the rug out from under me?” she recalled.

“However, I believe that in the summer, he was in such a different frame of mind, and that this influenced some of his actions.”

Not that these are excuses, but you have to be in a certain frame of mind to film and attend our parties and live in our home.”

“There was a little bit of pressure, and he has a people pleasing tendency,” Ciara, who had a brief romance with the Southern Charm star during their time in Vermont, defended Austen for not “feeling it” during his time on Summer House, adding, “There was a little bit of pressure, and he has a people pleasing tendency.”

He aspires to make others happy.”

When the trio appeared on Winter House, viewers first saw Austen caught between Ciara and Lindsay, 36.

As the founder of Trop Hop Beers grew closer to the nurse, his friendship with Lindsay shifted away from the screen.

Austen made headlines in October 2021 when he chose Ciara over Lindsay on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’s “Pick Your Winter Spouse!” segment.

The publicist unfollowed Austen after he chose Ciara as the better cuddler and kisser during the game, as fans noticed.

Lindsay claimed at the time that being in the audience had changed her.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Summer House’s Ciara Miller on the Austen Kroll and Lindsay Hubbard Love Triangle: There Was a ‘Bit of Pressure’