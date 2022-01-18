Ciara Miller wasn’t sure Kyle and Amanda would marry – and was surprised they had a contract (exclusive) on ‘Summer House.’

Ciara Miller wasn’t sure Kyle and Amanda would marry – and was surprised to learn they had a contract (exclusive) on ‘Summer House.’

Ciara Miller of Summer House said she had no idea Amanda Batula gave Kyle Cooke an ultimatum about his partying and admitted she had her doubts about the couple’s ability to make it down the aisle.

Miller talked about the first night at the Summer House, when Cooke essentially went MIA, and Batula was visibly upset when he didn’t return her phone calls.

That’s when she told Miller and Paige DeSorbo that the couple had agreed that if Cooke became blackout drunk and the wedding was called off, he would have to pay her parents for the entire event.

Cooke previously admitted to getting so drunk that he cheated on Batula but couldn’t remember it.

Cooke had also recently gotten drunk and refused to come home, according to Batula, which is when they came up with the contract.

As Batula sobbed, Miller stood by her side.

“Well, coming into the house, I had no idea how their relationship was.”

“I thought that meant… they fight,” she explained.

“It’s as if everyone fights.”

But hearing about the contract the first night made me think, wow, it takes a long time to get to that point.

So now you’re at that point, you’ve signed a contract, and you’re wondering, “Where do we go from here?”

“Because you’re supposed to get married in two months?” she inquired, referring to the upcoming Summer House wedding.

“And I’m thinking, ‘This isn’t looking good.'”

And I remember being in bed and looking at Paige and thinking to myself, “Oh my God, she’s so upset.”

The night was quiet, and the morning was quiet.

I don’t think we even knew the details of their fight the next morning.”

Cooke’s belongings had been tossed outside on the porch when he arrived home stumbling.

He shrugged it off, still inebriated.

Batula slipped out of their room and slept in the spare.

DeSorbo and Miller recounted the drama the next morning, worried about the couple’s relationship.

DeSorbo told Miller, “They have a contract that if she cancels the wedding, he has to pay her parents back.”

They both agreed that if their relationship had progressed to that point, they should consider taking a break.

